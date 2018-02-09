Myrtle Beach Speedway, Myrtle Beach, SC 2/9/2018

Spring is in the air at Myrtle Beach Speedway, Rt. 501, beside the Carolina Forest Mall, behind the Cars of Yesteryear Museum in Myrtle Beach SC. The Icebreaker will have 5 divisions for the family to enjoy. 14-year-old Ty Gibbs was spotted practicing for tomorrows Late Model 125 lap race. Pit gates open at 7:30 am. Final Practice is at 11 am. Qualifying starts at noon. Features are slated to start at 1:45 pm. The Whelen Modified Tour will kick off their season on 3/17 at this fine facility.

Sources: Jim Snape

photos by Crystal Snape