« Sportsman Racers Ready to Tackle DIRTcar 358 Modified Division at the Fulton Speedway
Natalie Decker Wins Pole Award at Daytona »

Spring has Sprung at Myrtle Beach Speedway

Published by
mod134
February 9, 2018 in Myrtle Beach and NASCAR WA-AS. Closed

Myrtle Beach Speedway, Myrtle Beach, SC 2/9/2018

Spring is in the air at Myrtle Beach Speedway, Rt. 501, beside the Carolina Forest Mall, behind the Cars of Yesteryear Museum in Myrtle Beach SC. The Icebreaker will have 5 divisions for the family to enjoy. 14-year-old Ty Gibbs was spotted practicing for tomorrows Late Model 125 lap race. Pit gates open at 7:30 am. Final Practice is at 11 am. Qualifying starts at noon. Features are slated to start at 1:45 pm. The Whelen Modified Tour will kick off their season on 3/17 at this fine facility.

Sources: Jim Snape
photos by Crystal Snape

 



racecarbanner









YankeeRacer.com

Promote Your Page Too
February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Archives