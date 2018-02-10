« ‘What They’re Saying’ from Day 2 of the Phoenix Open Test
17th Annual Rutland Regional Race Car Show April 7th And 8th, 2018

The Legion Speedway is proud once again be a part of the 17th Annual Rutland Regional Race Car Show, to be held April 7th and 8th at The Diamond Run Mall in Rutland, VT.

The Event is being Co-Promoted with Devils Bowl Speedway and once again is benefiting The March of Dimes March for Babies. Last year the event netted more than $1500.00 for the cause.

Amongst the Early Entries is the 2017 Legion Speedway Sportsman Late Model Champion Matt Pike, whose always sharp looking machine won the Legion Speedway car show in 2017. Numerous Speedways’ and traveling organizations are expected to be represented at the show.

For more information contact either Legion Speedway’s Dean Hanson at (802)-948-2228 or The Devils Bowl Speedway. If you would like to participate in the event you can down load the registration form from either The Legion Speedway’s Web Site or Facebook page.

