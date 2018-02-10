Sheldon Haudenschild Thrills Capacity Crowd for First Career Outlaw Win on Opening Night of 40th Anniversary Season

BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 9, 2018 -Sheldon Haudenschild passed race-long leader Paul McMahan on a Lap 27 restart to win his first career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Feature in thrilling fashion at the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park. Haudenschild, in his first Outlaw start with the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No.17, assumed the runner-up position with three laps remaining after Ian Madsen caught the rut in turn one and landed on his side. The 2017 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year muscled his way underneath McMahan, who was nursing a flat tire, on the restart and never looked back for a popular victory in front of the standing room only crowd. McMahan held on for second with Shane Stewart completing the podium.

To View Full Story, visit WoOSprint.com

Abbreviated World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Results FEATURE (30 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [6][$10,000]; 2. 13X-Paul McMahan [1][$5,500]; 3. 2-Shane Stewart [5][$3,200]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz [14][$2,800]; 5. 83-Cory Eliason [10][$2,500]; 6. 24-Rico Abreu [4][$2,300]; 7. 41-Jason Johnson [18][$2,200]; 8. 2M-Kerry Madsen [12][$2,100]; 9. 27-Greg Hodnett [21][$2,050]; 10. 19-Brent Marks [25][$1,200]; 11. 1S-Logan Schuchart [3][$1,500]; 12. 9-Daryn Pittman [15][$1,200]; 13. 21-Brian Brown [11][$1,100]; 14. 49-Brad Sweet [19][$1,050]; 15. 11K-Kraig Kinser [17][$1,000]; 16. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [24][$900]; 17. 4-Parker Price-Miller [7][$800]; 18. 7S-Jason Sides [23][$800]; 19. 7K-Cale Conley [16][$800]; 20. W20-Greg Wilson [26][$]; 21. 4K-Kasey Kahne [13][$800]; 22. 18-Ian Madsen [2][$800]; 23. 70-Dave Blaney [20][$800]; 24. 5-David Gravel [8][$800]; 25. 49X-Tim Shaffer [9][$800]; 26. 1A-Jacob Allen [22][$800] Lap Leaders: Paul McMahan 1-28, Sheldon Haudenschild 29-30 KSE Hard Charger Award: 19-Brent Marks[+15] Visit WoOSprint.com for full results Strickler’s Hauler Mishap Motivates Him to First Gator of the 47th Annual DIRTcar Nationals DIRTcar UMP Modifieds continue ironman stretch of races at Volusia Speedway Park BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 9, 2018 – Night number four of the 47th Annual DIRTcar Nationals would see the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds race in the popular Quad-15s format. Every driver on hand raced in a feature with a chance at winning a coveted Gator. Highlighting the night was the victory in the final Quad Feature by Mooresville, NC standout, Kyle Strickler who’s day started with his car falling off the hauler earlier in the afternoon while unloading his #8 Longhorn Chassis entry. The 33-year-old and his crew worked feverishly on his damaged ride and the hard work paid off with the win To View Full Story and Results, visit DIRTcar.com

Sources: Colby Gorniewicz/World Racing Group PR