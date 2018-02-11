Myrtle Beach Speedway .523 Mile Tri-Oval. 2/10/18Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Timothy Peters started the Ice Breaker at the Myrtle Beach Speedway from the pole position after setting fast time earlier in the day, and then the first two laps before losing the top spot to Matt Cox, but Peters never fell out of the top five. The Danville, Va. driver set a pace that kept the leaders in sight throughout the 125 lap grind, finally reeling in Cox who was leading and second place Chad McCumbee.

On lap 104 Peters took over second place and 10 laps later made the move that made him the final leader of the event.

Only three yellow flags slowed the action briefly.

Chad McCumbee of Supply, N.C., the youngest driver ever to win in their rookie season at Myrtle Beach Speedway ran a steady race, led early in the race for a total of two laps, and then finished in the runner-up spot with Justin Millikan rounding out the top three. Millikan led twice for 30 laps.

Ten lead changes between five different drivers kept the action exciting with two and three wide racing throughout the 125 laps

In victory lane, Peters said “We built a new car over the winter, worked hard to get our package together. I learned a lot last year in this race, I thought I used up my tires early so I set a pace and stayed with it. And I want to thank my crew and sponsors for this win.”

In the companion series Ryan Glenski of Mooresville, N.C.added to his over 200 wins by taking the 100 lap Limited Late Model win leading Mack Little and Chris Chapman to the finish line.

Michael Rouse bested a full field of Mini Stocks to end up celebrating in victory lane.

Ricky Locklair Jr. ran a flawless 35 laps to capture his first victory of 2018 in the Street Stock division’

Saturday, March 17th the Nascar Modified Tour will visit the 1/2 mile Tri-Oval for the Spring Fling 300. The Late Models, Chargers, Street Stocks and Mini Stocks will also be on the card.

Sources: Jim Snape

photos by Crystal Snape