GEORGETOWN, DE – Sunoco Race Fuels, Insinger Performance and Georgetown Speedway have joined forces for a lucrative 2018 big-block/small-block Modified season at the historic half-mile oval.

During the upcoming ’18 campaign, the Modified division at Georgetown will assume the ‘Sunoco Modified’ moniker through a marketing partnership with speedway promoter Brett Deyo, Sunoco Race Fuels and Bruce Insinger of Dushore, Pa.-based Insinger Performance, the region’s prominent Sunoco distributor.

The newly rebranded ‘Sunoco Modifieds’ will compete on 10 occasions at Georgetown Speedway this season: eight combined big-block/small-block and two small-block-only events.

Through the Sunoco/Insinger Performance partnership, every ’18 Georgetown event will pay a minimum of $3,000 to win! This puts Georgetown atop the charts alongside Big Diamond Speedway in Minersville, Pa., as the highest-paying Northeast Modified venue.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the 2018 season at Georgetown Speedway,” Insinger Performance proprietor Bruce Insinger said. “Georgetown has experienced a revival in the past two years. On behalf of Sunoco Race Fuels, I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with all the great racers and fans!”

Georgetown promoter Brett Deyo echoed Insinger’s excitement.

“Bruce (Insinger) and the Sunoco brand bring added credibility to our speedway,” Deyo said. “At a time when tracks across the Northeast are cutting purses or taking Modifieds off the schedule, we are able to offer $3,000 to win every time we open the gates for the division. That’s a testament to the support of our fans, racers and marketing partners.”

Kicking off the 10 Modified events on the ’18 docket is the season-opening Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Weekend Friday, March 16 ($4,049-to-win small-block) and Saturday, March 17 ($6,949-to-win big-block/small-block), the opener of the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco.

Two additional STSS events are on the docket paying a minimum of $5,000 to win (Aug. 28 and Oct. 27), the latter of which will decide the series’ Velocita-USA South Region championship.

The Deron Rust Memorial is slated for Friday, May 4 in conjunction with the NASCAR weekend at nearby Dover (Del.) International Speedway offers a hefty $3,396 to the winner.

Other remaining events on the agenda pay $3,000 to the winner: Thursday, April 19; Friday, June 1; Friday, July 20; Friday, Sept. 21; and Friday, Oct. 26 (small-block-only).

Sunoco is the official fuel of Georgetown Speedway for ’18 and will be sold on-site by Hurlock Auto & Speed Supply (HASS) of Hurlock, Md. HASS returns as the parts supplier for the third consecutive season at Georgetown with a complete line of oval-track speed equipment. HASS is also the distributor of American Racer Tires in the region.

The first official on-track activity on the new progressively banked half-mile oval is slated for Saturday, March 10. Pit gates open at noon. Practice is slated for 1-5 p.m. Grandstand admission is free and pit admission is $20.

Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.

A website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mail georgetownspeedway@gmail.com or contact the speedway hotline at 302.563.GTWN (4896).

Sources: Brett Deyo/Georgetown Speedway PR