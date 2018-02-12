BARBERVILLE, FL – February 11, 2018 – Donny Schatz is starting 2018 firing on all cylinders, which is bad news for the rest of the competition. Schatz fought off a pesky Brian Brown early in the race and held off charges from Sheldon Haudenschild and Brad Sweet late to capture his fourth win in five nights at Volusia Speedway Park. Schatz, who has won just about everything to win in Sprint Car racing, captured his first ever DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator Championship.

Hoffman Clinches Spot In Gator Championship With Third Gator Of The Week

Big Gator Championship Night to wrap up seven straight nights for the Ironmen of the DIRTcar Nationals

BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 11, 2018 – It was the second and final Gator Qualifying Night for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at Volusia Speedway Park (FL) on Sunday, February 11th. The second half of the 79 total Modified teams who had made at least one appearance during the 47th Annual DIRTcar Nationals had their shot at racing their way into the $5,000-to-win Big Gator Championships on Monday, February 12th. Two-time defending DIRTcar Nationals Champion, Nick Hoffman returned to his winning ways as the Mooresville, NC resident took the lead with six laps to go and pulled away to his third Gator of the week and a starting spot in the Big Gator Championship Feature.