Schatz Masters Lapped Traffic to Capture Second Consecutive Win and First DIRTcar Nationals Championship
BARBERVILLE, FL – February 11, 2018 – Donny Schatz is starting 2018 firing on all cylinders, which is bad news for the rest of the competition. Schatz fought off a pesky Brian Brown early in the race and held off charges from Sheldon Haudenschild and Brad Sweet late to capture his fourth win in five nights at Volusia Speedway Park. Schatz, who has won just about everything to win in Sprint Car racing, captured his first ever DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator Championship.
Abbreviated World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Results
FEATURE (30-Laps) 1. 15-Donny Schatz [4][$10,000]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet [9][$5,500]; 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [13][$3,200]; 4. 41-Jason Johnson [3][$2,800]; 5. 10H-Chad Kemenah [15][$2,500]; 6. 2-Shane Stewart [5][$2,300]; 7. 21-Brian Brown [1][$2,200]; 8. 13X-Paul McMahan [6][$2,100]; 9. 5-David Gravel [18][$2,050]; 10. 4-Parker Price-Miller [2][$2,000]; 11. 49X-Tim Shaffer [16][$1,500]; 12. 27-Greg Hodnett [8][$1,200]; 13. 11K-Kraig Kinser [22][$1,100]; 14. 18-Ian Madsen [14][$1,050]; 15. 26-Joey Saldana [11][$1,000]; 16. 2M-Kerry Madsen [20][$900]; 17. 9-Daryn Pittman [25][$]; 18. 1K-Kyle Larson [10][$800]; 19. 7S-Jason Sides [17][$800]; 20. 1S-Logan Schuchart [21][$800]; 21. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [24][$800]; 22. 70-Dave Blaney [12][$800]; 23. W20-Greg Wilson [26][$]; 24. 44-Trey Starks [19][$800]; 25. 24-Rico Abreu [7][$800]; 26. 1A-Jacob Allen [23][$800]; 27. 13-Clyde Knipp [27][$]
Lap Leaders Brian Brown 1, 7-8 Donny Schatz 2-6, 9-30
KSE Hard Charger Award: 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[+10]
Visit WoOSprint.com for full results
Hoffman Clinches Spot In Gator Championship With Third Gator Of The Week
Big Gator Championship Night to wrap up seven straight nights for the Ironmen of the DIRTcar Nationals
BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 11, 2018 – It was the second and final Gator Qualifying Night for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at Volusia Speedway Park (FL) on Sunday, February 11th. The second half of the 79 total Modified teams who had made at least one appearance during the 47th Annual DIRTcar Nationals had their shot at racing their way into the $5,000-to-win Big Gator Championships on Monday, February 12th. Two-time defending DIRTcar Nationals Champion, Nick Hoffman returned to his winning ways as the Mooresville, NC resident took the lead with six laps to go and pulled away to his third Gator of the week and a starting spot in the Big Gator Championship Feature.
Abbreviated DIRTcar UMP Modified Results
FEATURE 1: 1.Nick Hoffman (2) 2. Will Krup (K9) 3. Zeke McKenzie (24z) 4. Justin Allgaier (7) 5. Ryan Cripe (23) 6. Allen Weisser (61) 7. Kenny Wallace (36) 8. Jason Beaulieu (90) 9. Jamie Carter (15c) 10. Mark Whitener (5) 11. Brian Ruhlman (49) 12. Troy Johnson (2J) 13. Justin Haley (99H) 14. Larry Burkins (54) 15. Rich Pratt (78) 16. Tyler Evans (17T) 17. Ken Schrader (9) 18. Jessie Hoskins (71) 19. Sean Monaghan (21) 20. Kc Burdette (44KC) 21. Gary Bentley (A1) 22. Austin Holcombe (8A) 23. Joey Miller (15) 24. Steve Stevenson (3) 25. Dustin Thayer (10T)
The 2018 DIRTcar Nationals
is supported by Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Hampton Inn-Palm Coast, Parks Toyota of Deland, Simpson Performance Products, Ring Power CAT, Performance Motor Oil and Safety-Kleen Environmental Trackside Services.
DIRTcar Racing
is brought to fans by many important sponsors and partners, including: Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel), Chevy Performance Parts, iRacing (Official Online Racing Game) and NAPA Auto Parts (SDS). Contingency sponsors include: ASI Race Wear (SDS), Bicknell Racing Products, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Dig Safely, Cometic Gasket (SDS), COMP Cams (SDS), Edelbrock (SDS), Fox Shox (SDS), Intercomp, JE Pistons (SDS), KSE Racing Products (SDS), MSD (SDS), and Wrisco (Exclusive Racing Aluminum) (SDS); along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Beyea Headers, Racing Electronics and TNT Rescue.
The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series
is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Arizona Sport Shirts (Official Apparel Company), Craftsman (Official Tool), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Morton Buildings (Official Building), Sears (Official Home Store), VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel) and DirtonDirt.com (Hard Charger Award); in addition to contingency sponsors, including: Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, MSD, Penske Shocks, PFC Brakes (Fast Time Award), QA1, QuarterMaster, and Wrisco (Exclusive Racing Aluminum); along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Capital Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Impact Racing Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, Rocket Chassis and TNT Rescue.
The World of Outlaws CraftsmanÂ® Sprint Car Series
is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Craftsman (Official Tool), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Morton Buildings (Official Building), NOS Energy (Preferred Energy Product), Sears (Official Home Store), Textron Off Road (Official side-by-side vehicle) and VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel); in addition to contingency sponsors, including: Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, KSE Racing Products and MSD along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Impact Racing Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, and TNT Rescue.
Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision
® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws
.
Sources: Colby Gorniewicz/World Racing Group PR