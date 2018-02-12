FREMONT, Ohio – Fremont Speedway will put FAN in fantastic during “The Track That Action Built’s” 67th anniversary in 2018. Nearly every Saturday there will be activities for the track’s great fans in addition to the entertaining racing featuring the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 winged sprints; Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 winged sprints; Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks; and the McCullough Industries 602 Late Models.

“Our schedule emphasizes fun for the entire family. There will be themes for families to get involved along with recognizing Fremont Speedway’s rich racing heritage,” said Fremont Speedway Promoter Rich Farmer.

“Of course we will still do the kids trophies each week and thanks to the Tackle Box 2 give away a bicycle each week. We will continue to offer low food prices and kids 10 and under still get in free each week. Racing is a fantastic family experience and much more affordable than most people think,” added Shelly Farmer, Fremont Speedway Promoter.

Also new in 2018, the winged 410 sprints will compete weekly for $3,000 or more to win.

“We will have a few $5,000 to win events and the Jim Ford Classic weekend will have a special purse as well,” said Rich Farmer.

The track, which began racing in 1951 in the historic Sandusky County Fairgrounds in Fremont, Ohio, will kick off the season Saturday, April 14. Some of the season highlights are:

– 10 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistic events and 7 JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro races.

– 2 nights of nothing but open real racing. The first is Saturday, May 5 featuring the winged 410 sprints, the 305 verses 360 sprint challenge and the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) non-wing sprints. The second Open Wheel Shootout is scheduled for Saturday, June 30 with the FAST 410 and FAST 305 sprints and the NRA 360 sprints.

– The American Ethanol Late Model Series will make it’s first ever Fremont Speedway appearance on Saturday, May 12.

– The Annual Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame Night will be Saturday, June 2. Prior to the night’s racing the Class of 2018 will be inducted into the hall of fame. Free camping is also available this night.

– Boss comes back for the second visit to Fremont Speedway on Saturday, June 16. Fans will also get the opportunity meet many of the drivers during an autograph session.

– The popular King of the Hill challenges will take place on Saturday, July 28.

– Once again sprint cars will compete during the Sandusky County Fair. The FAST 305 series will compete Tuesday, Aug. 21.

– The 11th Annual Jim Ford Classic will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 14-15. Friday will be the FAST 410 championship night and Saturday will be the FAST 305 championship battle. The weekend will include free music in the campground, a tournament of games to raise money for area charities and the queen’s contest. The weekend will be co-sanctioned by the new BOSS winged sprint car series.

Fremont Speedway 2018 Schedule

Saturday, April 14 – NAPA Auto Parts Night: 410 sprints; 305 sprints, trucks, late models. Community Night – if fans bring in a receipt from one of the track’s marketing partners (billboard sponsors, night sponsors) showing a purchase within a week of opening night they will get $2 off general admission ticket to the night’s races. Also, all first responders – police, firefighters, EMTs, etc. – will get into the races free.

Saturday, April 21 – Smith Family Food Night: FAST 410 sprints; 305 sprints; trucks, late models. Mascot Night with area business mascots in attendance.

Saturday, May 5 – Amerigas Propane Open Wheel Shootout Night: FAST 410 sprints; FAST 305 sprints/360 sprint challenge; BOSS non-wing sprints; Fan with a Can Night – fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the local food bank

Saturday, May 12 – Fremont Federal Credit Union Night: American Ethanol Late Model Series; 305 sprints; trucks. Race Into Summer Night – all students in grades K-12 in Sandusky County school receive a free admission.

Saturday, May 19 – Level Performance/Gressman Powersports Night: 410 sprints; 305 sprints, trucks, late models; Armed Forces Night – any military member past or present with proper military ID gets in free gets into the night’s racing for just $5.

Saturday, May 26 – American Power Sports Night: FAST 410 sprints ($5,000 to win); FAST 305 sprints; trucks; late models

Saturday, June 2 – Vision Quest Night: Hall of Fame inductions prior to the night’s racing; FAST 410 sprints; 305 sprints; trucks; late models; vintage cars; Free camping

Saturday, June 9 – Kistler Engines Night: 410 sprints; 305 sprints; trucks; late models; Fan Favorite Night – fans will vote on their favorite driver with the winner taking home a pickup truck load of racing products

Saturday, June 16 – Fort Ball Pizza Palace Night: BOSS non-wing sprints; FAST 305 sprints; trucks; late models; Meet the Drivers Night autograph session

Saturday, June 30 – Willies Sales and Service Open Wheel Shootout Night: FAST 410 sprints; FAST 305 sprints; NRA 360 sprints

Saturday, July 7 – Crown Battery Night: FAST 410 sprints; 305 sprints; trucks, late models; Dash for Cash presented by Crown Battery

Saturday, July 21 – Kear’s Speed Shop Night: FAST 410 sprints; 305 sprints; trucks; late models; Throw Back Night – fans are encouraged to wear their oldest racing t-shirts.

Saturday, July 28 – Baumann Auto Group Night: 410 sprints; FAST 305 sprints; trucks; late models. King of the Hill match races

Saturday, Aug. 4 – Finish Line Fuels Night; FAST 410 sprints; 305 sprints; trucks; late models; Family Fun Night – special family admission/food packages

Tuesday, Aug. 21 – Roots Poultry Night: FAST 305 sprints and vintage cars

Saturday, Aug. 25 – Redline Equipment Night: NTPA Tractor Pull

Saturday, Sept. 8 – Kistler Racing Products Season Championship Night: FAST 410 sprints; 305 sprints; trucks; late models; Salute to Champions – all former track champions invited back to the speedway.

Sunday, Sept. 9 – Johnny Auxter Days with vintage racing

Friday, Sept. 14 – 11th Annual Jim Ford Classic presented by All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads: FAST 410 championship; 305 sprints; late models. Camper party after the races

Saturday, Sept. 15 – 11th Annual Jim Ford Classic presented by JLH General Contractor: 410 sprints; FAST 305 championship; trucks; Charity game tournament in the morning along with auctions; 2019 Fremont Speedway queens contest; live music following racing.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

Sources: Brian Liskai/Fremont Speedway PR