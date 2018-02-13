BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 13, 2018 -Night eight of DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park has been rained-out due to combination of heavily saturated grounds and an extended rainstorm that hit the area on Tuesday and a forecast of continued rain well into the evening.
The Super DIRTcar Series will begin their portion of DIRTcar Nationals on Wednesday, Feb. 14th.
The final portion of the DIRTcar Racing Late Model program will be canceled and not made up. The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will begin their four-day program at DIRTcar Nationals on Wednesday, Feb. 14th.
Fans that have a three-day wristband can bring that band to the pit booth on Thursday, Feb. 15th and use as a $40 credit towards the final three-day portion of DIRTcar Nationals. Grandstand tickets can be used at face value for the rest of DIRTcar Nationals through Feb. 17th, visit the main ticket booth to apply credit.
DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 14, with the pit gates opening at 2:00 pm, grandstands opening at 5:00 pm. Hot laps for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will kick off on-track activities at 6:00 pm.
For more information about DIRTcar Nationals visit www.DIRTcarNationals.com or call 844-DIRT-TIX.
Sources: Colby Gorniewicz/World Racing Group PR