FloSports enters exclusive multi-year agreement with DIRTcar Racing to air Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modified events.

AUSTIN, TX — February 13, 2018 — FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, today announced a multi-year agreement with DIRTcar Racing to exclusively live stream Super DIRTcar Series events, including Super DIRT Week, one of the largest motorsports events in the country, on FloRacing, as well as the FloSports app on iOS, Roku and Apple TV 4.

As part of the agreement, FloSports will air 20 nights of racing accounting for over 100 hours of live coverage, including 12 regular season Super DIRTcar Series events, as well as NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week XLVII in its entirety, featuring all cars and classes from Oct. 3-7, 2018, at Oswego Speedway. Additionally, FloSports will stream the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modified portion of the World of Outlaws World Finals on Nov. 1-3, 2018, at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

“Each year, hundreds of thousands of passionate and dedicated fans attend Super DIRTcar Series events,” FloSports SVP Rights and Acquisition Strategy, Adam Fenn, said. “As one of the leading motorsports sanctioning bodies in the world, our partnership with DIRTcar Racing will spotlight racing teams and drivers on a whole new level. Combining our in-depth storytelling with up-to-the-minute news coverage, racing fans have unprecedented access to this series, its drivers and the ongoing coverage and context that threads the season together and makes it compelling.”

“The commitment that FloRacing is making to cover the Super DIRTcar Series and modified racing, in general, is something we haven’t seen since the days of This Week on DIRT,” DIRTcar President Tom Deery said. “We are really excited to be able to bring this partnership together for our fans, drivers, and tracks.”

The multi-year agreement gives fans greater access to high-quality racing and in-depth comprehensive coverage of some of the world’s top racers. Live coverage of the Super DIRTcar Series kicks off on Feb. 13th, 2018 with 5 nights of action at the DIRTcar Nationals on DIRTVision.com and continues with 20 more nights on FloRacing.com for the remainder of the 2018 Season.

To access live and on-demand coverage of these events, visit FloRacing.com and become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the games on your big screen by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku or Apple TV 4.