Salem, NH – Race entry for the 2018 Atlantic, F2000 and F1600 Championship Series season is now open, as Formula Race Promotions is now accepting entries for its 2018 seven-weekend season, which starts at Road Atlanta, April 21-22.

Competitors can look forward to an early season entry discount, available for those registering for all races before March 1.

“We’re making it as easy as possible for teams and drivers to register for our 2018 seasons, using our web-based registration system developed by our sanctioning body USAC Racing,” commented Robert Wright and Al Guibord, co-owners.

“There is no more series registration or late entry fee. We are offering discounts to those that register prior to March 1 for all races. There is also an early entry discount for each race, for those registering prior to two weeks out.”

The entry system available on www.FRPEntry.com. Licensing for 2018 is available on www.FRPLicense.com.

A full guide for the license and race entry procedures can be found here.

2018 Formula Race Promotions Schedule:

Road Atlanta: April 21-22

Watkins Glen: May 11-13

VIR: June 1-3

Mid-Ohio: June 29-July 1

PittRace: August 3-5

Summit Point: August 24-26

New Jersey: Sept. 14-16

On the Web:

F1600: www.F1600Series.com | Facebook | Twitter

F2000: www.F2000Series.com | Facebook | Twitter

Atlantic: www. AtlanticChampionshipSeries.com | Facebook | Twitter

About Formula Race Promotions:

Formula Race Promotions (FRP) operates the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series. Starting with F2000 in 2006, FRP added F1600 in 2011 and Atlantic in 2012. The Series’ philosophy is to offer a vertical integration between club and professional racing, while offering some of the best race tracks and significant amounts of track time in single-class running. FRP is privately owned and sanctioned by USAC.

Sources: Monty Mathisen/MathisenMedia