SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. – With the start of their 2018 racing season inching closer, officials from JJL Motorsports announced today that the organization has launched JJLRacing.com a new informative website showing the team and its capabilities.

The No. 97 team will make their 2018 debut at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in the Feb. 24 running of the Active Pest Control 200 benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Currently, the team has eight to 10 Truck Series race circled on the calendar, but that schedule could increase as the season progresses.

“We’re excited about the new JJL website and 2018 program were building in the Trucks and ARCA,” said team principal Jason Little. “We wanted to launch something clean and effective, but also have a permanent and easy source for all of the capabilities that JJL has.

“Whether it be the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or ARCA Racing Series, we’re laying the groundwork to have a competitive and multi-tier program for any driver. We’re very excited this season to put a lot of emphasis on our development program, but also have a niche for hosting an experienced veteran driver too.”

“We’re building a solid program here at JJL Motorsports that can compete for wins in the Trucks and ARCA racing” said competition director and crew chief Matt Noyce. “The program is built around providing highly competitive equipment on track at very reasonable investment levels.

Stay tuned for a new JJL Motorsports website, but in the meantime, find JJL Motorsports on Twitter @JJL_Motorsports.

About JJL Motorsports:
JJL Motorsports is a Driver Development Program with a vision to build long-term partnerships with drivers and sponsors in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards.

JJL provides a comprehensive driver development program, competition development, and technical services, testing consultation and driver coaching.

In 2018 NASCAR driver Jesse Little and other available drives will be running in select Camping World Truck Series events and ARCA.

Sources: Jason Little/JJL Motorsports PR



