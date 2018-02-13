GEORGETOWN, DE — Modified competitors have 45,833 reasons to tow to Delaware next month.

The Northeast Modified opener is set for Friday-Saturday March 16-17 at Georgetown Speedway with the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial. On Saturday, the main attraction is the 49-lap event for the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco, the first of eight events on the Velocita-USA South Region.

STSS big-block/small-block Modified competitors will battle for a massive total purse structure of $29,789 – the largest payout so far for the division at Georgetown.

The pay breakdown is: 1) $6,949; 2) $3,000; 3) $2,000; 4) $1,500; 5) $1,400; 6) $1,150; 7) $1,125; 8) $1,100; 9) $1,050; 10) $1,000; 11) $750; 12) $650; 13) $600; 14) $550; 15) $525; 16) $515; 17) $510; 18) $505; 19) $500; 20-Last) $490.

This year, in a new twist, a Friday night “small-block-only” preliminary program has been added.

A $4,049 winner’s share awaits the Small-Block victor after 30 laps from a posted purse of $16,044.

Combined, the Friday and Saturday Sunoco Modified payouts total $45,833!

Friday night’s Small-Block breakdown is as follows: 1) $4,049; 2) $2,000; 3) $1,000; 4) $850; 5) $750; 6) $700; 7) $650; 8) $600; 9) $550; 10) $500; 11) $400; 12) $350; 13) $325; 14) $315; 15) $305; 16-Last): $300.

Friday night includes the Sunoco Small-Block Modifieds, RUSH Crate Late Models, Delmarva Chargers and Delaware Super Trucks. STSS Modifieds and L&J Sheet Metal Crate 602 Sportsman will be allotted practice time.

On Saturday, STSS Sunoco Modifieds top the card with STSS L&J Sheet Metal Crate 602 Sportsman and features only for Delaware Super Trucks, Delmarva Chargers, Southern Delaware Vintage Stock Cars and Little Lincolns.

Complete weekend rules and prices have been posted at the following link: http://www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com/?page_id=1035

Rules information can be found here: http://www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com/?page_id=1023

The first official on-track activity on the new progressively banked half-mile oval is slated for Saturday, March 10. Pit gates open at noon. Practice is slated for 1-5 p.m. Grandstand admission is free and pit admission is $20.

Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.

A website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mail georgetownspeedway@gmail.com or contact the speedway hotline at 302.563.GTWN (4896).

Sources: Brett Deyo/Georgetown Speedway PR