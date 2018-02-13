Home of Rallycross to play host to America’s finest rallycross racers

Los Angeles, CA (February 13, 2018) — After months of speculation, Lydden Hill has been confirmed as the venue for the double-header season finale of the 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross Championship (GRC) on October 27-28. The birthplace of rallycross will welcome some of the finest rallycross racers from across the pond, together with a number of select ‘wildcard’ entries as the UK takes on the USA for the first time in Red Bull GRC history.

“Bringing Red Bull Global Rallycross to Lydden Hill’s historic venue makes perfect sense for the series’ long-awaited return to Europe,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “Our teams and drivers are looking forward to battling it out for the championship on the circuit where the sport first began, so fans will be sure to see some of the most intense racing of the year over this double-header weekend.”

Sources: Red Bull GRC PR