Season opener set for April 6-8

Thompson, CT (February 13th, 2018) – Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (TSMP) revealed details about The Icebreaker, which will feature eleven divisions in the 44th running of this great tradition.

“For the past 43 years, the Icebreaker has marked the beginning of the stock car racing season in New England. This year’s rendition has even more excitement with the addition of the Valenti Modified Racing Series, giving race fans an additional 50 laps of wheel-to-wheel excitement. We look forward to welcoming our loyal fans and racers back to Thompson to begin our 78th season.” explained Josh Vanada, General Manager of TSMP.

The 2018 season of racing kicks off Friday, April 6, with a Test & Tune day. On April 7-8, the New England stock car racing season will open with eleven divisions on the Icebreaker card, which is headlined by The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

The Saturday program will be compromised of practice and qualifying for ten of the eleven divisions. In addition, feature races for the NEMA Lites, Exit Realty Pro Truck Challenge Race, Exit Realty 375 Sportsman Challenge, and Lite Modified Race will all be held. Some added excitement will take place on Saturday as The Valenti Modified Racing Series will open their season with a 50-lap affair.

The highly-anticipated Fan Appreciation Party and Champion’s Banner Raising will start off the Sunday schedule followed by the NWAAS Sunoco Modified Race, Pass Race, NWAASS Limited Sportsman Race, NWAAS late Modified Race and the NWAAS Mini Stock Race. The afternoon will culminate with the 150-lap championship race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Feature Races:

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (150)

Sunoco Modified (30)

Late Model (25)

Limited Sportsman (20)

Mini Stock (15)

Pro All Star Series (100)

NEMA Lites (20)

Exit Realty 375 Sportsman Challenge (35)

Lite Modified (20)

Exit Realty Pro Truck Challenge (20)

Valenti Modified Racing Series (50)

“One of the things that makes the Icebreaker special is that it is filled with expectation. Everyone comes in with brand new cars, optimistic about their results. Fans come, after a long winter, ready to cheer their favorite drivers on to victory. As part of our commitment to engaging with our fans, the Icebreaker affords them the opportunity to see the stars and cars up close and personal at our Banner Raising Ceremony and Fan Appreciation Party on Sunday morning. We look forward to welcoming everyone on track to kick off the stock car racing season in New England.” General Manager, Josh Vanada said.

Tickets for the Icebreaker will be available at the event.

Camping continues to grow year over year and registration will open on February 16th. You can make your reservations online here: www.thompsonspeedway.com/reservations

Inclement Weather date: Friday April 13th – Sunday April 15th

For more information on The Icebreaker and for a full calendar of events, please visit thompsonspeedway.com.

Sources: Jenny Hoenig/Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park PR