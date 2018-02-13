Ocala, Florida………Reigning USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Champion Chris Windom led all 30 drivers on practice night of “Winter Dirt Games 9” by recording the fastest lap of the night at Bubba Raceway Park.

Windom, of Canton, Illinois, put his Baldwin Brothers Racing machine right at the top of the leaderboard with an unofficial lap of 13.601, which was under the existing one-lap track record of 13.683, set by Justin Grant during qualifying one year ago. Windom was followed by Dave Darland (13.671), Kevin Thomas, Jr. (13.700), Justin Grant (13.784) and Jarett Andretti (13.817) in the open practice.

Also of note, in the numerical oddity department, four drivers: Nick Bilbee (10th), Timmy Buckwalter (11th), Isaac Chapple (12th) and Mario Clouser (13th) all recorded identical times of 14.013 around the 3/8-mile D-shaped oval.

“Winter Dirt Games” continues the next three nights on Thursday, Friday and Saturday Feb. 15-16-17. Cars hit the track at 6:30pm ET on both Thursday and Friday while Saturday begins at 5:30. Live coverage of each night of racing is available via pay-per-view on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/. On-demand coverage of all three nights of racing will be available for viewing the day following the event on http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRACTICE RESULTS: February 14, 2018 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games 9”

PRACTICE TIMES: 1. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-13.601; 2. Dave Darland, 36D, Goodnight-13.671; 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 69, Dynamics-13.700; 4. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.784; 5. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-13.817; 6. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-13.858; 7. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-13.864; 8. Kyle Cummins, 3c, EZR/Cummins-13.942; 9. Tyler Clem, 14c, Clem/TSR-13.973; 10. Nick Bilbee, 2E, Epperson-14.013; 11. Timmy Buckwalter, 7, LNB-14.013; 12. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-14.013; 13. Mario Clouser, 6, MCM-14.013; 14. Brady Bacon, 63, Dooling/Hayward-14.014; 15. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.016; 16. Landon Simon, 24, LSR-14.110; 17. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-14.111; 18. Carson Short, 21, RCM-14.140; 19. Garrett Aitken, 32A, Aitken-14.152; 20. Kody Swanson, 3R, Rock Steady-14.221; 21. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-14.245; 22. Kent Schmidt, 5K, Schmidt-14.306; 23. Chad Boespflug, 98, NineEight-14.357; 24. Logan Seavey, 5B, Briscoe-14.503; 25. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-14.583; 26. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-14.685; 27. Coleman Gulick, 14, Scorpion-14.994; 28. Johnny Petrozelle, 59, Petrozelle-15.358; 29. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-16.219; 30. Slater Helt, 22s, Helt-NT

Sources: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Rich Forman Photo