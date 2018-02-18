Seekonk, MA. – A joint announcement centered on guaranteed starting positions for the 3rd annual U.S. Pro Stock/Super Late Model race this summer, has been announced by Granite State Pro Stock Series (GSPSS) President Mike Parks and Race Promoter Gary Sagar.

The Northeast’s Premier 200-lap Pro Stock/Super Late Model race, paying $10,000 to win, is scheduled for Wednesday night, July 18, at Seekonk Speedway, Seekonk, MA.

The joint announcement indicated the winners of the June 24th 50-lap race at the New England Short Track Showdown, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, NH, and the 100-lap July 6th race at Lee USA Speedway, Lee, NH, will secure starting positions for the mid-summer event.

“We are happy to once again partner with (Promoter) Gary Sagar for this prestigious event,” said GSPSS President Mike Parks adding,” We expect a large field of competitors for these two races.”

The two New Hampshire races will follow a guaranteed starter event at Maine’s Wiscasset Speedway, slated for Saturday, June 30.

Both Park’s and Sagar will be available to answer questions at next weekends Mainely Motorsports ‘Racin Preview’ in Portland, ME

Sources: Mike Parks/GSPSS PR