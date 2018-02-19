Stephen Berner Joins Staff As Director of Marketing & Business Development, Marlane White Hired As Public Relations & Communications Manager

LAKEVILLE, CONN. (Feb. 19, 2018) – Lime Rock Park, the historic motorsports venue in beautiful Litchfield County, Conn., is pleased to announce two key hires for its Marketing Department. Stephen Berner has been tapped to lead the Park’s Marketing team as Director of Marketing & Business Development. Additionally, Marlane White has joined the team, serving as Public Relations and Communications Manager. Both will work to further spread the Historic Park’s story.

With a background in Motorsports Publishing and Ad Agency New Business, Berner will be leading Lime Rock’s Marketing and Communications efforts, working with the Executive team to onboard sponsors and partners.

White comes to Lime Rock Park with more than 20 years of relevant communication experience, specializing in the travel and tourism sectors. At Lime Rock, she will oversee content delivery tasks, focused on sharing information on the Park’s digital media streams such as www.limerock.com.

Timely, these hires arrive as Lime Rock Park kicks off its 2018 season. Three of the events not-to-miss this season are:

the Pirelli World Challenge on Memorial Day weekend (May 25-27);

the Northeast Grand Prix, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge (July 20-21); and

the Historic Festival 36 on Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31 – Sept. 3).

Special events are held at Lime Rock Park throughout the year. “This is not simply a race track or a facility to learn and practice competitive driving strategies,” Berner said. “Lime Rock Park is a stunningly beautiful, historic destination set in the Litchfield Hills that offers a full calendar of diverse and interesting public events, including Independence Day Fireworks display, car shows, Scottish Highland games and bicycle races. There is a lot here to occupy a family or a group for a day.”

About Lime Rock Park:

Opened in 1957, Lime Rock Park is a historic automotive and entertainment venue located in Litchfield County, Conn. Along with hosting several televised spectator race weekends, Lime Rock is home to numerous special events, racing schools, driving schools, the exclusive Lime Rock Drivers Club. Visit www.limerock.com or @limerockpark on social media for more information.

Sources: Marlane White/Lime Rock Park PR