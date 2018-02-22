Waterbury, VT – American-Canadian Tour (ACT) officials have announced plans to test the Chevrolet CT350 “GM 602” crate engine in select events during the 2018 racing season. The results will be used to evaluate the engine for future use in ACT competition.

A car using the 350-horsepower GM 602 power plant will enter several ACT Late Model Tour events during the first part of the season. The testing will be performed by a team that does not normally compete on the Tour.

“This is mainly about exploring our engine options moving forward,” ACT co-owner Cris Michaud said. “It could lead to the 602 becoming an approved option. It could also lead to nothing. But you need good data in order to make those decisions. The best way to get that data is to have the engine on the track during ACT racing conditions.”

The GM 602 is one of numerous crate racing engines offered by Chevrolet. Their engines are used by tracks and touring series throughout the United States.

The ACT Late Model Tour opens its 2018 season at Lee USA Speedway on Sunday, April 15 with the annual New Hampshire Governor’s cup. For more on the upcoming season, please contact the ACT offices at (802) 244-6963, media@acttour.com, or visit www.acttour.com.

Sources: ACT PR

Alan Ward photo