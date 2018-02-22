Stafford Springs, CT — New for the 2018 season iRacing.com, the global leader in online racing simulation, will present a weekly $125 bonus to the winner of the Late Model feature. iRacing is the leading online racing simulation on the market. Developed as a centralized racing and competition service, iRacing has evolved into the next generation of simracing software used by professional drivers and casual gamers alike. At Stafford, the list of drivers that prepare for the season by using the iRacing service is long with countless drivers improving their craft online.

The Late Model division was the most competitive division at Stafford in 2017 with 8 different winners. 27 different drivers competed in the Late Models over the course of the season with Glen Reen edging out 4-time track champion Tom Fearn by 8 points to capture his first career Stafford Championship. The 2018 season promises to be much of the same with all but 1 of the 8 winners returning to compete.

“We are very excited to have an internationally recognized brand such as iRacing join our weekly contingency program at Stafford Speedway,” explained Stafford Motor Speedway General Manager Mark Arute. “The team at iRacing came out to Stafford over 10 years ago and did their initial scan and setup of the track, the SK Modifieds®, and Late Models. We are excited to have them as a weekly contingency sponsor on our Late Model division.”

2016 champion Michael Bennett headed the win column in 2017 notching 5 with eventual champion Glenn Reen and 4-time champion Tom Fearn each scoring 3. In his second season at Stafford, youngster Tyler Leary scored two wins including a win at the NAPA Fall Final to cap off a breakout year. Kevin Gambacorta, Michael Wray, Paul Arute, and Josh Wood all each scored 1 win. Two new names set to compete in 2018 are brothers Al and Cliff Saunders, who are set to both make the jump from Limited Late Model division.

“We are excited to partner with Stafford and put up a weekly bonus for the winner of the Late Model division,” explained Tony Gardner, President of iRacing. “At iRacing we bring online sim racing to the masses, having short tracks with so much history like Stafford is part of the experience on iRacing. We wish all the Stafford Late Model competitors the best of luck in 2018”

The Late Model division kicks off their season at the 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® on April 27-29. Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. All tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Discount Spring Sizzler® tickets will be available beginning in March at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores.

For more information contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR