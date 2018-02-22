Thibault Motorsports announces a new driver for 2018 Pro4 Modified season. Six-time Northeast Midget Association champion Randy Cabral.

Six-time Northeast Midget Association champion Randy Cabral will drive the Flying Zero Pro4 Modified in 2018. Randy is no stranger to driving a Pro4 Modified. Randy has driven many Pro4 races before in the #73 owned by the late Jim Darlington.

Last season Rob Richardi drove Flying Zero and had 5 wins and was runner-up in the NE Pro4 Modified standings and was the 2017 CT Pro4 Champion. Rob has decided to race the MRS series full time in 2018. Rob is expected to run a few non-point races for Thibault Motorsports this year.

Thibault Motorsports has had many wins in the past with, Teddy Christopher, Keith Rocco, Woody Pitkat, Chase Dowling & Rob Richardi.

Tim Thibault said: “We are excited to have Randy driving; we really would like to compete for a championship again this year. We have been working on the car all winter making some changes. Steve Lemay is the master of the set up on the car and is working on getting our car to handle at its best”. The Thibault motorsports team is always looking for new sponsors to come on board to promote your business.

The Pro4 Modifieds have a great 2018 race schedule:

New London Waterford Speedbowl

May 4-5, Jun 23, Jul 7 & 28, Aug 8 & 18, Sep 22 & Oct 19-20

Monadnock Speedway

Jun 2 & Sep 8

Seekonk

Jul 18

Thompson Speedway

Oct 12-14

There is a lot of interest in the 2018 Pro4 season and a strong field of veterans & new drivers are expected.

Sources: Tim Thibault/Thibault Motorsports PR