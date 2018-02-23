TULSA, Okla. (February 23, 2018) The American Sprint Car Series is just over a week away from kicking off a combined slate of 143 nights of racing, with the potential for seven additional events to be added between National and Regional competition. With some race nights on the docket being co-sanctioned, the overall number of sanctioned events so far is 166.

As of now, the American Sprint Car Series as a whole is slated to sanction races at 56 tracks across 18 states in 2018.

First on the agenda is the ASCS Southwest Region at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Ariz. The desert-based tour will also end out the year at Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, Ariz. on November 23 and 24. The series saw its first new champion in 2017 with Arizona’s Colton Hardy beating out nine-time champion, Rick Ziehl from Las Cruces, N.M.

The ASCS Southwest Region is one of six regional tours that make up the ASCS Nation in 2018. Regional tour are the backbone of the American Sprint Car Series with some of the nation’s top young talent earning their stripes before advancing to the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by Sawblade.com, and beyond.

On the subject of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by Sawblade.com, the top touring series of the American Sprint Car Series kicks off their 27th season of competition on March 16 and 17 at the famed Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. was the class of the field in 2017, winning his second title in as many years. For the 2018 season, the Sunnyvale, Texas driver will wheel for Canada based Hill Racing.

Driver and Crew Registration is open and continues through June 1, 2018 and can be done online at http://www.ascsracing.com or by phone to (918) 838-3777.

Live coverage of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by Sawblade.com can be found at http://www.racinboys.com as well as 13 nights of coverage on the MAVTV Motorsports Network at LucasOilRacing.tv.

The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps will feature live audio from all event in 2018 on Racinboys.com as well as the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto hhttp://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

American Sprint Car Series Overall Tentative 2018 Lineup:

Date – Track (City, State) – (ASCS Tour)

3/3/2018 – Canyon Speedway Park (Peoria, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

3/16/2018 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) – (National Tour)

3/17/2018 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) – (National Tour)

3/24/2018 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

3/31/2018 – Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

4/6/2018 – Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX) – (National Tour / Red River Region)

4/7/2018 – Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX) – (National Tour / Red River Region)

4/13/2018 – Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) – (Gulf South / Mid – South Region)

4/14/2018 – Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) – (Gulf South / Mid – South Region)

4/14/2018 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO) – (Warrior Region)

4/20/2018 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK) – (Red River Region)

4/21/2018 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park (Beaumont, TX) – (Gulf South Region)

4/21/2018 – Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS) – (Red River Region)

4/21/2018 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

4/27/2018 – Paducah International Raceway (Paducah, KY) – (National Tour)

4/28/2018 – TBA – (National Tour)

4/28/2018 – Battleground Speedway (Highlands, TX) – (Gulf South Region)

4/28/2018 – Tennessee National Raceway (Hohenwald, TN) – (Mid – South Region)

5/4/2018 – Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA) – (National Tour / URC)

5/4/2018 – Heart O’ Texas Speedway (Waco, TX) – (Gulf South Region)

5/4/2018 – Heartland Park Topeka (Topeka, KS) – (Red River / Warrior Region)

5/5/2018 – Selinsgrove Speedway (Selinsgrove, PA) – (National Tour / URC)

5/5/2018 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park (Beaumont, TX) – (Gulf South Region)

5/5/2018 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – (Red River / Warrior Region)

5/5/2018 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

5/9/2018 – Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS) – (National Tour)

5/10/2018 – Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS) – (National Tour / Warrior Region)

5/11/2018 – Billings Motorsports Park (Billings, MT) – (Frontier Region)



5/12/2018 – Billings Motorsports Park (Billings, MT) – (Frontier Region)

5/12/2018 – Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

5/18/2018 – Electric City Speedway (Great Falls, MT) – (Frontier Region)

5/18/2018 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK) – (Red River Region)

5/19/2018 – Electric City Speedway (Great Falls, MT) – (Frontier Region)

5/19/2018 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park (Beaumont, TX) – (Gulf South Region)

5/19/2018 – Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK) – (Red River Region)

5/25/2018 – RPM Speedway (Crandall, TX) – (Gulf South Region)

5/25/2018 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO) – (Warrior Region)

5/26/2018 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) – (Gulf South Region)

5/26/2018 – Southern New Mexico Speedway (Las Cruces, NM) – (Southwest Region)

5/26/2018 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO) – (Warrior Region)

5/27/2018 – Southern New Mexico Speedway (Las Cruces, NM) – (Southwest Region)

6/1/2018 – Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, SD) – (Frontier Region)

6/1/2018 – Red Dirt Raceway (Meeker, OK) – (Red River Region)

6/2/2018 – Gillette Thunder Speedway (Gillette, WY) – (Frontier Region)

6/2/2018 – Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, OK) – (Red River Region)

6/8/2018 – West Texas Raceway (Lubbock, TX) – (National Tour)

6/8/2018 – Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT) – (Frontier Region)



6/9/2018 – Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, TX) – (National Tour)

6/9/2018 – TBA – (Frontier Region)

6/12/2018 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX) – (National Tour)

6/13/2018 – Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK) – (National Tour / Red River Region)

6/14/2018 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK) – (National Tour / Red River Region)

6/16/2018 – Salina Speedway (Salina, KS) – (National Tour)

6/16/2018 – TBA – (Gulf South Region)

6/17/2018 – Double X Speedway (California, MO) – (Warrior Region)

6/21/2018 – Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA) – (National Tour)

6/22/2018 – Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA) – (National Tour)

6/22/2018 – Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, WY) – (Frontier Region)

6/23/2018 – Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA) – (National Tour)

6/23/2018 – Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, WY) – (Frontier Region)

6/23/2018 – Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, MO) – (Mid – South / Warrior Region)

6/28/2018 – Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, AR) – (Mid – South Region)

6/29/2018 – Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA) – (National Tour)

6/29/2018 – Crowleys Ridge Raceway (Paragould, AR) – (Mid – South Region)

6/29/2018 – Missouri State Fair Speedway (Sedalia, MO) – (Warrior Region)

6/30/2018 – Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA) – (National Tour)

6/30/2018 – Battleground Speedway (Highlands, TX) – (Gulf South Region)



6/30/2018 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

7/1/2018 – Diamond Park Speedway (Murfreesboro, AR) – (Mid – South Region)

7/1/2018 – Double X Speedway (California, MO) – (Warrior Region)

7/6/2018 – Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT) – (National Tour / Frontier Region)

7/7/2018 – Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT) – (National Tour / Frontier Region)

7/7/2018 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park (Beaumont, TX) – (Gulf South Region)

7/7/2018 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO) – (Warrior Region)

7/13/2018 – TBA – (National Tour)

7/13/2018 – Electric City Speedway (Great Falls, MT) – (Frontier Region)

7/13/2018 – Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS) – (Red River Region)

7/14/2018 – TBA – (National Tour)

7/14/2018 – Billings Motorsports Park (Billings, MT) – (Frontier Region)

7/14/2018 – 81 Speedway (Park City, KS) – (Red River Region)



7/21/2018 – Battleground Speedway (Highlands, TX) – (Gulf South Region)

7/21/2018 – Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, AR) – (Mid – South Region)

7/22/2018 – Double X Speedway (California, MO) – (Warrior Region)

7/27/2018 – Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, SD) – (Frontier Region)

7/27/2018 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK) – (Red River Region)

7/28/2018 – Gillette Thunder Speedway (Gillette, WY) – (Frontier Region)



8/2/2018 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA) – (National Tour)

8/3/2018 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA) – (National Tour)

8/3/2018 – Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT) – (Frontier Region)

8/4/2018 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA) – (National Tour)

8/4/2018 – TBA – (Frontier Region)

8/7/2018 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA) – (National Tour)

8/10/2018 – Electric City Speedway (Great Falls, MT) – (Frontier Region)

8/11/2018 – Billings Motorsports Park (Billings, MT) – (Frontier Region)

8/11/2018 – Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) – (Mid – South Region)

8/18/2018 – Hamilton County Speedway (Webster City, IA) – (National Tour)

8/18/2018 – TBA – (Gulf South Region)

8/19/2018 – Missouri State Fair Speedway (Sedalia, MO) – (National Tour / Warrior Region)

8/24/2018 – Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, WY) – (National Tour / Frontier Region)

8/25/2018 – Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, WY) – (National Tour / Frontier Region)

8/25/2018 – Tennessee National Raceway (Hohenwald, TN) – (Mid – South Region)

8/25/2018 – Heartland Park Topeka (Topeka, KS) – (Red River Region)

8/31/2018 – Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN) – (National Tour)

8/31/2018 – Electric City Speedway (Great Falls, MT) – (Frontier Region)



9/1/2018 – Electric City Speedway (Great Falls, MT) – (Frontier Region)

9/1/2018 – South Texas Speedway (Corpus Christi, TX) – (Gulf South Region)

9/1/2018 – Show Low Speedway Park (Show Low, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

9/1/2018 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO) – (Warrior Region)

9/2/2018 – Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN) – (National Tour)

9/2/2018 – Electric City Speedway (Great Falls, MT) – (Frontier Region)

9/2/2018 – South Texas Speedway (Corpus Christi, TX) – (Gulf South Region)

9/2/2018 – Show Low Speedway Park (Show Low, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

9/2/2018 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO) – (Warrior Region)

9/7/2018 – Gallatin Speedway (Belgrade, MT) – (Frontier Region)

9/8/2018 – TBA – (Frontier Region)

9/14/2018 – Billings Motorsports Park (Billings, MT) – (Frontier Region)

9/15/2018 – Billings Motorsports Park (Billings, MT) – (Frontier Region)

9/15/2018 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park (Beaumont, TX) – (Gulf South Region)



9/15/2018 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

9/20/2018 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – (National Tour / Warrior Region)

9/21/2018 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – (National Tour / Warrior Region)

9/22/2018 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – (National Tour / Warrior Region)



9/29/2018 – Battleground Speedway (Highlands, TX) – (Gulf South Region)

11/17/2018 – Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

11/18/2018 – Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

11/23/2018 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

11/24/2018 – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, AZ) – (Southwest Region)

ASCS Sponsors:

for more information. Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com . Sawblade.com is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. Log onto http://www.sawblade.com for more information.

Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented Sawblade.com include Hoosier Racing Tire, CP-Carrillo Pistons, EMI, and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by ButlerBuilt Professional Seating Systems. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.

Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, Sawblade.com, MAVTV Motorsports Network, LucasOilRacing.tv, and General Tire.

Communications for the American Sprint Car Series is provided by Racing Electronics. All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com

Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by: K&N Filters, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, Speedway Motors, and Hilborn Injection.

Sources: Bryan Hulbert/ASCS PR