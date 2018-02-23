Pensacola, FL – While 2018 is not even two months old, much has already happened in the realm of Super Late Model racing. But with March fast approaching, teams are preparing for the next marquee event: The 42nd Rattler 250 at South Alabama Speedway on March 18.

While a picture with the rattlesnake is the only goal for most racers, the great race will once again serve as the starting point for the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco championship.

Among the early entrants are the past two SSS champions, with Stephen Nasse and Donnie Wilson still on the hunt for their first Rattler victory.

Former winners are also on the list with Bubba Pollard and Casey Roderick each expected to be major threats once again.

The list of drivers seeking their first checkered flag in Opp is already high, with many coming from across the Southeast. Many of them are the young guns that have started to make names for themselves. Harrison Burton, Chase Purdy, Garrett Jones, Chandler Smith, Kyle Plott, Kason Plott, and Kyle Bryant are among those drivers.

Some of the South’s veteran drivers are also set to go snake hunting including Chris Davidson, Steve Wallace and Steve Dorer.

The Midwest is starting to see some representation of both youth and experience with Carson Hocevar and Eddie Van Meter throwing their names into the mix.

The Canadian flag will also be represented by a pair of stout entrants with young gun Raphael Lessard and veteran Jerry Artuso set to visit Alabama.

With Rattler weekend shaping into another can’t-miss weekend, race fans who are unable to make the trip to South Alabama Speedway will once again be able to watch the race through a live pay-per-view broadcast right here on Speed51.com. More information including pricing and the link to purchase video tickets will be made available soon.

The 2018 Southern Super Series season will get underway Sunday, March 18 with the 42nd Annual Rattler 250 at South Alabama Speedway. For more information on the event, visit www. southalabamaspeedway.com.

For more information on the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco, visit www.southernsuperseries. com.

Sources: 51 Sports/Southern Super Series PR