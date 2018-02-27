Four young racers have been confirmed to form the top tier of the newly expanded Porsche Michelin Junior Programme Australia.

Jaxon Evans, Jordan Love, Adam Garwood and Cameron Hill will enter the 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia season as the championship’s four Michelin Juniors. As part of the programme, all four drivers will be provided financial benefits by way of entry fee support and an allocation of Michelin race tyres, along with access to training, mentorship and education throughout the racing season.

Evans enters the season with the most Carrera Cup experience of the four Michelin Juniors, entering this weekend’s Adelaide opener after an impressive debut season in 2017, in which the Queensland based driver claimed five race wins and two outright round wins.

Like Evans, West Australian Love entered Carrera Cup after graduating from the feeder Porsche Michelin GT3 Cup Challenge Australia series. Love dominated the 2017 GT3 Cup Challenge series, winning the title before competing in the final three Carrera Cup rounds of last season. Love’s announcement as a 2018 Michelin Junior sees him continue in the Junior Programme after being the sole Porsche Junior driver throughout 2017.

While Garwood and Hill have limited experience in Porsche one-make championships, both bring significant success in other racing series. Garwood enters the 2018 Carrera Cup season as a Touring Car Masters race winner while Hill joins the series as the 2017 Toyota 86 Racing Series runner-up and, before his move to tin-top racing, the 2015 Australian Formula Ford Champion.

All Michelin Junior drivers will be gunning for the Jamey Blaikie Scholarship – the pinnacle of the Junior Programme which will see the highest ranked Michelin Junior in Carrera Cup at the time of nomination for the Porsche Motorsport Junior Programme Shootout be the Carrera Cup Australia nominee for the Shootout.



Michelin Junior Team

Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia

Jaxon Evans

“I can’t wait for the start of the season in Adelaide. Now entering my second Carrera Cup season, it’s great to head into this weekend as one of the inaugural Michelin Junior drivers. It’s a great programme for young aspiring drivers and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

Jordan Love

“It was great to race in 2017 as just the second ever Porsche Junior driver in GT3 Cup Challenge. I’m therefore extremely exciting to continue as part of the Junior Programme as it expands into the Carrera Cup championship in 2018.”



Adam Garwood

“It’s an exciting time in my career, entering Carrera Cup as part of the 2018 Junior Programme. This provides genuine benefit to young drivers like myself in what is a fairly significant step into the Porsche championship. It’s going to be a great season and I’m proud to enter 2018 as one of the four Michelin Junior drivers.”



Cameron Hill

“I’m really excited to be one of the four Michelin Juniors for the 2018 season. It’s an exciting step up to Carrera Cup this season and it’s an amazing opportunity that Michelin and Porsche has provided and I’m proud to represent both brands, along with all my supporters, into 2018.”

Sources: Daniel Jordan/Porsche Cars Australia PR