GAS CITY, IN. (February 27, 2018) – After hosting only a handful of events the past three years, Gas City I-69 Speedway will feature an exciting 17-race event schedule showcasing more than a dozen various racing divisions this season.

Anchoring the schedule will be the 410-cubic-inch, non-wing sprint cars, which compete in 16 events at the quarter-mile, semi-banked clay oval. The largest weekly Indiana sprint car purse awaits this popular and exciting open-wheel division. Three events will pay at least $3,000 to the feature winner. The Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS) will make its first Gas City appearance on May 4, and the season will close with the $3,000-to-win James Dean Classic on Sept. 28.

Two winged sprint car programs are scheduled, with the Great Lakes Sprint Series joining the non-wing warriors in a battle of “wings verses non-wings” on June 8. The inaugural season for BOSS winged sprint cars will include a stop at Gas City on August 31.

Midget racing will also be well represented this season. The speedway will host round two of the USAC Indiana Midget week on Wednesday night, May 30. The USSA Kenyon Midget Series (Sept. 7), non-sanctioned midgets (May 18, July 6), D2 midgets (June 15, August 3) and the UMRA TQ Midgets (May 18) round out the mighty midgets’ appearances.

The popular UMP Modifieds, Super Streets, Thunder Cars, Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) Compacts, Mod Lites and 600cc Winged Outlaw Micros will rotate regular appearances throughout the season.

“Although we got a very late start in the scheduling process, we have developed an exciting and diversified schedule for our fans and participants,” said Jerry Gappens, promoter of Gas City I-69 Speedway. “We are still in dialogue and expressing our passionate interest with USAC executives in hopes of hosting the opening round of the USAC Sprint Week on July 20. They should be announcing something soon regarding that “TBA” on both schedules.

Gappens has also incorporated special “intermission” entertainment for event nights. KnockerBall, kids coin scrambles, toss-the-helmet and races for “soccer moms” and school buses will be among the popular special attractions for those in attendance. More of these special events will be added.

“Our goal is to provide fast, fun family entertainment,” added Gappens. “Our team will be vigilant in starting and finishing the programs on time.”

For complete schedule information and other news, visit the speedway’s new website at www.gascityi69speedway.com. Fans and competitors can also follow the speedway on Twitter: @GasCitySpeedway; Instagram: @GasCitySpeedway and Facebook: GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas.

The schedule: www.gascityi69speedway.com

Gas City I-69 Speedway – 2018 Schedule of Events

Sunday afternoon, April 15 (3-7 p.m.) – Test & Tune Session

Open to all race cars (no karts, ATVs or motorcycles)

Pit Pass $20; Grandstands FREE – Pit Gate Opens: 1 p.m.

Friday night, April 20 – Grand Opening Night!

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, UMP Modifieds, Thunder Cars, FWD Compacts,

Intermission Entertainment: “KnockerBall Knockout.”

Adult General Admission $15, Children 12 & Under FREE, Pit Pass $30

Friday night, April 27 – Spring Fever

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, UMP Modifieds, Thunder Cars, Super Streets,

Intermission Entertainment: “Throw the Helmet Competition”

Adult General Admission $15, Children 12 & Under FREE, Pit Pass $30.

Friday night, May 4 – Friday Night Fury

Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS non-wing) $3,000-to-win;

Thunder Cars, FWD Compacts, Mod Lites, $300 Kids Coin Scramble!

Adult General Admission $18, Children 12 & Under FREE, Pit Pass $30

Friday night, May 11 – MAYhem

Non-wing Sprint Cars, UMP Modifieds, Super Streets, Thunder Cars, FWD Compacts,

Intermission Entertainment: “Soccer Moms Gone Mad” race.

Adult General Admission $15, Children 12 & Under FREE, Pit Pass $30

Friday night, May 18 – Open Wheel Madness

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, Midgets, UMRA TQ Midgets, Mod Lites,

Intermission Entertainment: “Throw the Helmet Competition”

Adult General Admission $15, Children 12 & Under FREE, Pit Pass $30

Friday night, May 25 – No events

Wednesday night, May 30 – USAC Indiana Midget Week Classic

USAC National Midget Series, Non-Wing Sprint Cars, Thunder Cars.

Special Entertainment: USAC Legends Autograph Session

Adult General Admission $25, Children 12 & Under FREE, Pit Pass $30

Friday Night, June 1 – No events (Indiana Midget Week)

Friday Night, June 8 – A Salute to the Kinsers – Wings –vs- Non-Wings

GLSS Winged Sprint Cars; Non-Wing Sprint Cars, Mod Lites, Super Streets

Adult General Admission $20, Children 12 & Under FREE, Pit Pass $30

Friday Night, June 15 – Jack & Jiggs Classic

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, D2 Midgets, Thunder Cars, FWD Compacts.

Intermission Entertainment: TBA

Adult General Admission $15, Children 12 & Under FREE, Pit Pass $30

Friday Night, June 22 – Jerry Gappens Sr. Memorial

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, UMP Modifieds, Thunder Cars, Super Streets, Entertainment TBA

Adult General Admission $15; Children 12 & Under FREE, Pit Pass $30

Friday Night, June 29 – Star Spangle Spectacular – “Patriotic Theme Night”

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, UMP Modifieds, Thunder Cars, FWD Compacts, Kids Coin Scramble and FIREWORKS!

Adult General Admission $15, Children 12 & Under FREE, Pit Pass $30

Friday Night, July 6 – Summer Thunder – “Beach Theme Night”

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, Midgets, 600cc Winged Micro-Sprints (300-to-win, $300 bonus to highest average finish during weekend at Gas City & Circus City), Super Streets.

Intermission entertainment: Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Club.

Adult General Admission $15, Children 12 & Under FREE; Pit Pass $30

Friday Night, July 13 –Mid-Season Showdown – “Christmas in July Theme Night”

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, UMP Modifieds, Thunder Cars, FWD Compacts

Adult General Admission $15, Children 12 & Under FREE; Pit Pass $30

Friday Night, July 20 – TBA (Sprint Speedweek)

Friday Night, July 27 – No Events (Sprint Speedweek)

Friday Night, August 3 – Back to School Bash – “School Colors Theme Night”

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, D2 Midgets, Thunder Cars, FWD Compacts, $300 Kids Coin Scramble, School Bus Race.

Adult General Admission $15, Children 12 & Under FRE;, Pit Pass $30

Friday Night, August 10 – No Events

Friday Night, August 17 – Summer Slam

Non-Wing Sprints, $2,018 to Win; UMP Modifieds, Super Streets, FWD Compacts, Mod Lites.

Adult General Admission $15, Children 12 & Under FREE; Pit Pass $30

Friday Night, August 24 – No Events (Kokomo SmackDown)

Friday Night, August 31 – King of the Wings

BOSS Winged Sprint Cars, Winged Outlaw Micro-Sprints* ($500-to-win—plus $500 bonus to highest average finisher during weekend at Gas City & Circus City), Thunder Cars,

Special entertainment: TBA.

Adult General Admission $18, Children 12 & Under FREE; Pit Pass $30

Friday Night, Sept. 7 – HARF Night (Hoosier Auto Racing Fans)

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, USSA Kenyon Midget Series, FWD Compacts, Mod Lites,

Intermission entertainment: TBA

Adult General Admission $15, Children 12 & Under FREE; Pit Pass $30

Friday, Sept. 14 – No Events

Friday, Sept. 21 – No Events (WoO and USAC Four Crown weekend at Eldora))

Friday, Sept. 28 – James Dean Classic – “50s Theme Night”

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, $3,000-to-win; UMP Modifieds, $1,000 to win; Super Streets, Thunder Cars

Adult General Admission $18, Children 12 & Under Free; Pit Pass $30

NOTE: Schedule subject to change

Visit www.gascityi69speedway.com for up-to-date schedule/information)

Sources: Gas City I-69 Speedway PR