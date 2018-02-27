Driver Mike Tidaback remains in the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, N.J. while still in critical condition from a head injury during the TQ Midget event at Boardwalk Hall on January 26.

Mike’s wife Renee has advised AARN that “his condition is essentially the same” as the most-recent update that she provided to this publication on February 19; and that he is still in the Critical Care Unit (CCU).

With Mike’s regular job being the family’s primary means of income, and he and Renee the parents of a six-year-old son, Mikey, the daily expenses for home utilities, food, and transportation for her to and from the hospital are rapidly beginning to mount.

A Go Fund Me account to assist in raising money for the family has been started by Katie deRitis and can be accessed by logging on to www.gofundme.com/Mike-Tidaback

Renee said that cards and letters of cheer and encouragement that have been sent are most welcome. She reads the messages to Mike with the hope that he is hearing her words.

Cards can be sent to: Renee Tidaback, 242 Gloria Place Brick, NJ 08724 or go to #Prayers4MikeT on Facebook/Twitter.

“We do so appreciate the kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time,” said Renee. “It’s going to be long process and road to recovery for Mike. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart… everyone’s prayers, and generosity, are certainly helping and giving strength.”

Sources: Earl Krause/Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc.