Annual Awards Banquet to be Held in Connecticut

WALPOLE, N.H. – Even though the 2018 racing season is quickly approaching, the Granite State Pro Stock Series is going to turn back the calendar to last year on Saturday night.

The series will hold the annual awards banquet and 2017 celebration at the Raceway Restaurant at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Clubhouse in Thompson, Connecticut.

Series champion Mike O’Sullivan, who captured his second career title on the Pro Stock Touring Series in 2017, will be honored Saturday night. He captured the crown by eight points over Scott MacMichael after finishing seventh in the season-finale at New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

“They are all different, the first championship at Thompson was really cool, we weren’t really expecting to do that,” O’Sullivan said of his past titles in his career, following the Speedbowl finale. “To come here on a touring series, we had the Icebreaker and the World Series on the schedule, and we decided we wanted to run all the races. This is a testament to my guys.”

Second-place MacMichael will also be honored, along with the rest of the top 10 contenders in the point standings. Barry Gray, who was the 2016 series champion, finished third in the standings last season. Nick Lascuola and Cory Casagrande rounded out the top five.

Six through 10 in the points went to Josh King, Tommy O’Sullivan, Devin O’Connell, Mike Mitchell and Joe Squeglia.

The top 10 in the owner’s point standings will also be honored. Anyone with questions regarding the standings or the awards can contact series president Mike Parks.

The night will start at 6 p.m. with cocktail hour, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The awards and celebration will follow dinner.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit the website, www.gspss.net, or follow the series on Facebook and Twitter.

Sources: Mike Parks/GSPSS PR