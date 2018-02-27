CLUTE, Texas (February 27, 2018) – Several months of hard work and preparation will finally come to fruition as Aaron Reutzel and the newly-formed Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports No. 87 Sprint Car debuts with this week’s pair of World of Outlaws events at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday.

After taking in Nevada’s Sin City double for the third year in a row for the Clute, TX, racer, the Folken Brothers Tucking/Dissolvalloy Downhole Revolution team moves on to California’s Perris Motor Speedway on Saturday night before taking in the entirety of the World of Outlaws California swing over the next several weeks.

It marks the kickoff of an ambitious 2018 slate of events for the Precision Catalyst/Hollywood Blasting & Coating/Beard Equipment team that includes the pursuit of the All Star Circuit of Champions title along with a healthy portion of the World of Outlaws slates. It’s a season that will encompass more than 80 nights of racing.

“I’m beyond excited for this year,” the past Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour champion comments. “This is a big opportunity, hopefully, we can make the best of it.”

Plans had originally called for the Nattress Construction/Momentum Racing Suspensions team to debut during last weekend’s World of Outlaws pair of events in Texas. However, Mother Nature had other ideas in mind with both falling victim to inclement weather.

“With Josh (Baughman) and I both being from Texas, it would have been perfect to start with the new team in Texas,” Reutzel says. “This all came together pretty late, we’ve been working hard to get everything ready. We’re excited to finally get on the track this week in Las Vegas.”

After Las Vegas, the balance of the month of March will be spent with the World of Outlaws in California before All Star Circuit of Champions action kicks off at Ohio’s Atomic Speedway on April 6.

While several of the California venues will be new territory for Reutzel, he has tasted past success at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway with a lucrative Peter Murphy Classic score in 2015. The Thunderbowl double is slated for March 9-10 after this week’s events.

First up is a roll of the dice at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas, where Reutzel has raced into three of four World of Outlaws features over the past two years. Saturday’sstop at Perris Auto Speedway will be Reutzel’s first laps at the California clay oval.

A new team with a new vision, Reutzel and the Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports team looks to start off strong in Las Vegas.

2018 Quick Stats: First events of the season this week.

Up Next: World of Outlaws at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday, February 28 and March 1. For those unable to catch the action in person, it is available via PPV on www.dirtvision.com.

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Aaron Reutzel PR