Waterbury, VT – American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Thunder Road officials announced today they have agreed to offer the Race Monitor live timing service for fans and racers during the 2018 racing season. The subscription-based service allows those with the Race Monitor app to view live lap times on smartphones, tablets, and other internet-connected devices.

Race Monitor is used by tracks and series worldwide, allowing spectators to see how their favorite drivers are doing compared to the competition. Information such as a driver’s last lap time, best lap, and distance behind the leader are streamed directly from a track’s electronic timing and scoring system. Both basic and “Plus” app subscriptions are available on Android and Apple iOS devices.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve fan engagement,” ACT and Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud said. “After looking at what Race Monitor has to offer, the decision to add it was a no-brainer. We think it will add a lot to the fan experience at the track for those who use it.”

ACT fans will get to view Race Monitor in action for the first time as part of the season-opening New Hampshire Governor’s Cup at Lee USA Speedway on Sunday, April 15. Thunder Road fans will be introduced to the service during the 20th Annual Community Bank 150 on Sunday, April 29. The Race Monitor service will be offered for all 2018 ACT & Thunder Road racing events where electronic timing and scoring is used.

Sources: ACT PR

Alan Ward photo