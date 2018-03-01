CHARLOTTE, NC (March 1) – Following a successful start to the 2018 PASS National Championship at Dillon Motor Speedway last weekend, the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) South Super Late Model season will hit high gear with the upcoming RGS Products 125 at Caraway Speedway. The RGS Products 125 will take place on Sunday, March 11 at Caraway and will pair the PASS South Super Late Models with the season-opening 99 lap event for the SMRS Tour Modifieds.

Entering his second season competing in PASS South will be Mill Village, PA’s Roy Hayes. After having found success in Bandoleros, Legends Cars, and Mini Outlaws on dirt, Hayes moved into the South’s oldest Super Late Model series in 2017, scoring four top 10 finishes and taking fifth place in the final standings.

“I felt last year was a great learning experience as a driver running the full PASS South schedule,” says Hayes, driver of the RGS Products Chevrolet #15. “Our expectations for this season are to again compete in PASS South and earn the respect of my fellow competitors. We would like to finish in the top five in points, hopefully, win a race this season, and just have fun with my team and racing family.”

Hayes is especially looking forward to competing again at Caraway Speedway on Sunday, March 11. The newly turned 15-year-old driver considers Caraway to be his home track, having first competed there in Limited Late Models. Hayes started second at Caraway last year, racing with the leaders throughout the race, before score his first career PASS South top 10 finish. He hopes to take advantage of his experience there and perform well for his sponsor.

“I’m really excited to have my primary sponsor, RGS Products, supporting PASS,” says Hayes. “It’s great having them as the title sponsor for this race at Caraway. I started my stock car racing career at Caraway and we have a new car ready to go next weekend. PASS has some of the best drivers in the country and I’m very honored to be part of the series.”

In addition to the extreme horsepower of the PASS South Super Late Models and SMRS Tour Modifieds, the Limited Late Models, Chargers, and Mini Stocks will all be in action on Sunday, March 11 at Caraway Speedway. PASS South entry forms can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

RGS Products, based in Union City, PA, is a full service, architectural metals and glass fabrication and contracting company with over 30 years combined experience in the industry. RGS Products provides state of the art, cad, engineering, fabrication, and installation services, necessary to provide the customer with a single source to assist in managing products, saving time and money.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the Easter Bunny 150, the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway, and in 2018, the inaugural Commonwealth Classic at Richmond Raceway. For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 oralandietzpass@live.com. Please visit ProAllStarsSeries.com for more information and don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter at @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

Sources: Alan Dietz/PASS PR