After narrowly missing victory in Friday’s opening race, Jaxon Evans has taken the race two win of the Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia at the Adelaide 500, while Roger Lago continued at the front of the TAG Heuer Pro-Am field.

Evans started second on the grid alongside race one winner Dale Wood and gained the lead into the opening corner. From there, Evans was able to build a gap to his rivals and manage the lead to second placed David Wall until the chequered flag.

Dylan O’Keeffe was able to avoid an oversteering Wood at the opening chicane to settle into the race in third position, where he remaining for the entire 15 lap race.

Fourth position was determined in the closing stages of the race after James Moffat was overtaken by local Michael Almond on the final corner of the final lap. Moffat placed fifth from Jordan Love, race one winner Wood and Cameron Wood in eighth.

Roger Lago continued his impressive run at the head of the TAG Heuer Pro-Am class. The Queensland based driver finished nine seconds ahead of his closest class rival Max Twigg, with reigning class champion Stephen Grove in third.

Two impressive come-from-behind performances were the races of Nick McBride and Anthony Gilbertson. Following a DNF in race one, McBride came from 26th on the grid to 11th by the finish, while Gilbertson started 23rd and ultimately finished 15th.

Tim Miles was the only non-finisher of the event after sustaining damage in a multi-car turn one incident.

The final race of the Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia series in Adelaide will be held on Sunday morning at 9:05am local time, which will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 506 and delayed on Ten at 12:40pm.

Quotes

Jaxon Evans

“It was awesome to get the race win. The race went exactly how we wanted it to go; I managed to get a good jump off the line and lead the field into turn one and, from there, it was all about managing the gap and looking after the tyres. I pushed a little on the second-to-last lap to see how the car would perform later in the race but Wall was always putting the pressure on so I couldn’t relax too much.

“This was a massive confidence boost for tomorrow. We will now enter tomorrow with the intention of getting the round win.”

Roger Lago

“I got a better start today and watched a bit of carnage unfold at the start so I was waiting for something to happen, but they all got through. Grove made a move into turn nine, but then I got the undercut and I pressed on from there. I just drove my own race after that.

“It’s nice to put a couple of wins together and the pace is there so hopefully we put in another strong performance tomorrow for the final race.”

Results: Race 2

1. #7 Jaxon Evans (Pro) 15 laps, 20:47.1776

2. #1 David Wall (Pro) 15 laps, 20:49.3479

3. #88 Dylan O’Keeffe (Pro) 15 laps, 20:51.2671

4. #77 Michael Almond (Pro) 15 laps, 20:52.8721

5. #18 James Moffat (Pro) 15 laps, 20:53.1132

6. #777 Jordan Love (Pro) 15 laps, 20:55.1621

7. #100 Dale Wood (Pro) 15 laps, 20:58.3822

8. #111 Cameron Hill (Pro) 15 laps, 21:02.4005

9. #23 Roger Lago (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 15 laps, 21:15.9671

10. #12 Adam Garwood (Pro) 15 laps, 21:18.5478

11. #8 Nick McBride (Pro) 15 laps, 21:18.5898

12. #80 Max Twigg (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 15 laps, 21:24.7176

13. #4 Stephen Grove (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 15 laps, 21:25.0483

14. #20 Adrian Flack (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 15 laps, 21:28.4764

15. #19 Anthony Gilbertson (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 15 laps, 21:32.6821

16. #9 Marc Cini (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 15 laps, 21:35.2741

17. #13 Sam Shahin (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 15 laps, 21:35.7010

18. #15 Josh Hunt (Pro) 15 laps, 21:36.8836

19. #5 Greg Taylor (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 15 laps, 21:40.6174

20. #14 Peter Major (Pro) 15 laps, 21:41.0433

21. #888 Leanne Tander (Pro) 15 laps, 21:46.6521

22. #22 Dean Cook (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 15 laps, 21:46.9043

23. #808 John Steffensen (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 15 laps, 22:22.4006

24. #131 Graham Williams (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 14 laps, 21:15.5620

25. #35 Indiran Padayachee (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) 14 laps, 21:25.1745

DNF #7 Tim Miles (TAG Heuer Pro-Am)

Race Schedule (local time)

Sunday March 04, 2018

9:05am Race 3 (15 laps)

Broadcast Schedule (local time)

Fox Sports 506

Race 3 – 9:05am, Sunday March 04

Ten

Race 3 – 12:40pm, Sunday March 04

Sources: Daniel Jordan/Porsche Cars Australia