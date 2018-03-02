« Brandon Michael Going the Distance at Stafford in 2018
SoCal Showdown Gets the Shakedown from Mother Nature

Outlaws return to action next weekend March 9-10 at Tulare

CONCORD, NC – March 2, 2018 -Impending showers and unusually low temperatures for the Southern California region have compelled the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series to cancel the SoCal Showdown at Perris Auto Speedway in Perris, California this Saturday, March 3. The event will not be rescheduled.

Those who have purchased tickets for the event will receive a full credit to their mytickets.comaccount, to be used towards another World of Outlaws event, including (but not limited to) the Ocean Outlaw Showdown at the nearby Ocean Speedway on Friday, March 23 and the event at Bakersfield Speedway the following night, Saturday, March 24.

The Greatest Show on Dirt continues the West Coast Swing – and its 40th anniversary season – on Friday and Saturday, March 9-10, at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA.

Sources: Anthony Corini/World of Outlaws PR
http://woosprint.com/news/latest-news/4901-socal-showdown-gets-the-shakedown-from-mother-nature



