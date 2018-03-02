BALDWINSVILLE, NY – With excitement building for the new season and the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds as the headline class in 2018 at the Fulton Speedway, track management and major marketing partner Unique eCigs are excited to announce a new three-race series on the ‘Highbanks.’

The Unique eCigs 358-Modified Series will feature three fifty (50) lap races paying $2,000 to-win each. The three Saturday night events – June 30, July 28 and August 18 – will carry track points but timed hot laps will be used to determine heat line-ups instead of the weekly handicapping format. Separate points will be maintained for the Unique eCigs 358-Modified Series with a champion determined following the August 18 50-lap main event.

Returning Fulton stars Tim and Tom Sears, Pat Ward, Larry Wight, Billy Whittaker, along with a solid 358 Modified rookie class that includes Ron Davis III, Todd Root, Glenn Forward and Tyler Trump are just some of the names that will be chasing glory in the Unique eCigs 358-Modified Series. Expect a strong contingent of invaders to join the talented Fulton field for this three-race series.

Unique eCigs 358-Modified Series adds to an already strong alliance between Fulton Speedway and Unique eCigs. The company will also be the presenting sponsor of the September 1 Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprint Car series event at Fulton. Additionally, frequent visits of the Unique eCigs Mobile vending trailer will keep Unique eCigs very visible throughout the season at both Fulton Speedway and sister track Brewerton Speedway.

Following a fun and successful ‘Winter Blast’ on February 17, the 32nd Annual Syracuse Motorsports Expo on Saturday & Sunday, March 10-11 at the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds will be the next public event for Brewerton and Fulton Speedway. Stop by the booth to pick up track schedules, purchase season tickets or pit passes and ask any questions you might have for the rapidly approaching 2018 race season. Five cars will be on display including the DIRTcar 358-Modified of Ron Davis III, Brandon Ford’s DIRTcar Sportsman, the RUSH Late Model of Chris Fleming, Mike Mullen’s Mod Lite and Nate Power’s JB Logging and Firewood 4-Cylinder.

Action at Fulton Speedway kicks Saturday, April 21 with Test and Tune followed a week later by the first big race weekend of 2018, the ‘Highbank Holdup’ weekend Friday and Saturday, April 27-28.

Friday night activity will feature the high-flying Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints and highly competitive and side by side racing of the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series Central Region. Hot laps will also take place for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and Modified Super DIRTcar Series cars.

Saturday, April 28 the stars and cars of the Super DIRTcar Modified Series will converge on Fulton’s high banks for the series point opener in the ‘Highbank Holdup’ 100. The first track point race of the season for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and SUNY Canton Sportsman will complete the busy race card.

