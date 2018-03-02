Newcomer Dale Wood has taken victory in the opening race of the 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia season in Adelaide, while an impressive eighth place outright has handed Roger Lago the top spot in the TAG Heuer Pro-Am class.

The former Supercars driver qualified in second place alongside pole-sitter Jaxon Evans and was the first to the opening corner. From there, Wood maintained the lead until the chequered flag despite late pressure in the closing laps from Evans.

Evans finished second from fellow series young gun Dylan O’Keeffe and reigning champion David Wall in fourth.

James Moffat’s return to the series saw the Supercars race winner claim fifth outright, a decade after he last raced at the Adelaide circuit in a Porsche, from the two Bob Jane T-Marts Porsches of local racer Michael Almond and reigning GT3 Cup Challenge champion Jordan Love.

The highlight of the TAG Heuer Pro-Am was the exceptional performance from Roger Lago. The Queensland based driver and former GT3 Cup Challenge champion placed eighth outright and topped the class, claiming his fourth class win in the series.

Stephen Grove, who managed to sneak into the final spot of the top 10, placed second in class from Tim Miles and Max Twigg, who gained an impressive 10 places in the shortened 10 lap race.

Adrian Flack was fifth in class from Carrera Cup debutant John Steffensen, who placed sixth in class and 15th outright in his Carrera Cup debut.

Nick McBride was the only driver not to finish the opening race of the season after contact with TAG Heuer Pro-Am pole-sitter Anthony Gilbertson at turn nine on the opening lap.

Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia will hold one race on both Saturday and Sunday, each to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 506 and delayed on free-to-air channel, Ten.

Quotes

Dale Wood

“I just wanted to come here and tick a box and come away with some okay points and a clean car, so at the moment we’re ticking all those. I’m absolutely pumped. Jaxon Evans put a heap of pressure on, he’s really good to race with. I’m still getting my head around these cars but I’m pumped to be out there and stoked to be going well.

“I didn’t expect to take the win. I’m a blank piece of paper with these cars. I’m only doing what my bum’s telling me to do and I’ve obviously got a pretty good yelling partner with Michael Ritter. He’s telling me what to do and, so far, it’s working.”

Roger Lago

“The result was a little bit better than I expected. I’ve come back to Carrera Cup after being out for a few years. I did well in qualifying and obviously, it was very important to do a good job in the race and bag a few points to start the weekend. I’m pretty stoked.”

Results: Race 1

1. #100 Dale Wood (Pro) – 10 laps, 13:56.5425

2. #7 Jaxon Evans (Pro) – 10 laps, 13:56.8243

3. #88 Dylan O’Keeffe (Pro) – 10 laps, 13:57.7900

4. #1 David Wall (Pro) – 10 laps, 13:58.3598

5. #18 James Moffat (Pro) – 10 laps, 14:00.8633

6. #777 Jordan Love (Pro) – 10 laps, 14:01.8970

7. #77 Michael Almond (Pro) – 10 laps, 14:02.4258

8. #23 Roger Lago (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 14:14.4290

9. #14 Peter Major (Pro) – 10 laps, 14:15.0031

10. #4 Stephen Grove (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 14:18.0189

11. #12 Adam Garwood (Pro) – 10 laps, 14:18.5091

12. #6 Tim Miles (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 14:21.0908

13. #80 Max Twigg (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 14:27.8990

14. #20 Adrian Flack (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 14:28.1127

15. #808 John Steffensen (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 14:28.9231

16. #111 Cameron Hill (Pro) – 10 laps, 14:29.1918

17. #15 Josh Hunt (Pro) – 10 laps, 14:29.9276

18. #13 Sam Shahin (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 14:31.0565

19. #888 Leanne Tander (Pro) – 10 laps, 14:34.7789

20. #9 Marc Cini (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 14:35.2823

21. #22 Dean Cook (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 14:47.8345

22. #19 Anthony Gilbertson (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 14:49.8543

23. #5 Greg Taylor (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 15:02.9361

24. #35 Indiran Padayachee (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 15:14.3405

25. #131 Graham Williams (TAG Heuer Pro-Am) – 10 laps, 15:14.8577

DNF #8 Nick McBride (Pro)

Race Schedule (local time)

Saturday March 03, 2018

11:10am Race 2 (18 laps)

Sunday March 04, 2018

9:05am Race 3 (15 laps)

Broadcast Schedule (local time)

Fox Sports 506

Race 2 – 11:10am, Saturday March 03

Race 3 – 9:05am, Sunday March 04

Ten

Race 2 – 1:45pm, Saturday March 03

Race 3 – 12:40pm, Sunday March 04

Sources: Daniel Jordan/Porsche Cars Australia