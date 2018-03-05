“I’ll just say, you can’t find a better product than Cummins, and we are very proud to partner with a company that is true to its American roots,” commented Chili Bowl co-founder, Emmett Hahn. “Their support of Motorsports has a very long history, and we’re excited to be a part of that now.”

A global power leader, the Cummins brand is found in everything from home generators to the trucks and heavy equipment that move both earth and the global economy. With a workforce that exceeds 55,000 people, Cummins rise to becoming a multinational Fortune 500 company is that of the American dream come true.

TULSA, Okla. (March 5, 2018) The 33rd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will get a shot of power as Indiana based Cummins, Inc. has signed on as the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl’s newly announced Monday Qualifying Night.

Cummins Qualifying Night at the Chili Bowl will also include the week’s first laps of practice for teams in search of the coveted Golden Driller. The Cummins brand will be on display for the duration of the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire with products, literature, and more at the ready in the event’s Tradeshow.

For more information on Cummins, Inc. find them online at https://www.cummins.com as well as Social Media at https://www.facebook.com/Cummins/ and https://twitter.com/Cummins

Tickets for the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire go on sale on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at 9:00 A.M. (CT) with renewals, changes to existing orders, and all new orders accepted until April 27, 2018 .

Tickets for the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be sold in 6, 5, and 4-day packages for grandstand reserve seating. Ticket prices for the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire are as follows, and do not include shipping. (Cost of shipping varies on the number of ticket orders and the location we are shipping to. All tickets purchased by fans outside of the United States will be held at will call):

4-Day ( Wednesday – Saturday ) $227

5-Day ( Tuesday – Saturday ) $282

6-Day (Monday- Saturday ) $337

All current U.S. based ticket holders will be sent a renewal form via USPS. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday- Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT) .

If someone with a Reserved Seat would like to upgrade to a Combo Ticket/Pit Pass, the cost is $20 per day. Upgrading to a combo pass must be done at the event.

If a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be procured, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first come, first served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday .

All orders are processed by hand throughout the month of May. All renewals are processed first, then changes to those accounts, then new orders will be done in the order they were received until all tickets are sold. Tickets are mailed in the month of June.

Times and other event information will be published once finalized.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com

When: January 14-19, 2019

When: January 14-19, 2019

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway
4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Ticket Renewals: March 7, 2018 – April 27, 2018

Four Day Ticket: $227 ( Wednesday – Saturday )

Five Day Ticket: $282 ( Tuesday – Saturday )

Six Day Ticket: $337 (Monday- Saturday )

**Price listed does not include shipping.

Contact:

Chili Bowl Online:

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2014 and 2017), Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day ( Tuesday through Saturday ), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (through), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777 . The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com . General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com