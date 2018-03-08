Discount entry forms now available

WEST HAVEN, Vt. – The biggest dirt track stock car event in Devil’s Bowl Speedway history is taking shape, and the total weekend payout is setting records across the Northeast. The “Vermont 200 Weekend” event on September 15-16 will offer in excess of $54,000 in total prize money, with more than $37,000 posted for the first-of-its-kind, 200-lap Sportsman Modified race.

The Vermont 200 is the longest, richest race ever created for Sportsman Modifieds, as the open-wheel, center-seat, Chevrolet “602 crate” engine cars will run for an all-time record $10,000 winner’s share. Big money extends though the field, as the runner-up earns $3,000, fifth place is worth $1,000, 10thplace takes $500, and 30th place grabs $300. In addition, a whopping $10,300 will be available in lap leader bonus money.

Traditionally a support division at most tracks in the Northeast, Sportsman cars the popular headline class at Devil’s Bowl. The Vermont 200 – like all events at Devil’s Bowl Speedway – is open to drivers of all experience levels, though the cars are required to follow the budget-minded restrictions of the Sportsman Modified division.

“The Sportsman teams deserve the spotlight,” Devil’s Bowl promoter Mike Bruno said. “They put on great racing and have the best car count at just about every dirt track in the region. We’re proud to call Devil’s Bowl the ‘Home of the Sportsman Modifieds’ and we’re beyond excited to make history at the Vermont 200.”

The Vermont 200 is a one-day race event for the Sportsman division, with all qualifying and main events run on Sunday, September 16. An optional practice session will be held on Saturday, September 15, along with the second annual “Ron Casey Memorial Shootout” for drivers who have not won a feature race in 2018.

Also on the two-day racing schedule are the King of Dirt Racing Series Pro Stocks with the “Carl Vladyka Memorial” championship finale, $1,000-to-win, 50-lap races for Devil’s Bowl’s Super Stock and Mini Stock divisions, and the first-ever “money race” for the 500cc Mini Sprint division at Devil’s Bowl.

Camping and parking are free and open on Friday at noon, and the Speedway’s annual pig roast barbeque and bonfire party will be held on Saturday night.

Entry forms are now available to download or print on the Devil’s Bowl Speedway website at www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com, or by emailing devilsbowlspeedway@gmail.com. Pre-entries received on or before September 1 are just $50 for Sportsman Modifieds and $20 for support classes (excluding KOD Pro Stocks); late entries will be $75 for Sportsman driver and $30 for the support divisions.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of Exit 2 off of U.S. Route 4 and just 20 minutes from Rutland, Vt. For more information, visit call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at facebook.com/ DevilsBowlSpeedway and on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the #DevilsBowl hashtag.

Sources: Justin St. Louis/Devil’s Bowl Speedway PR

Barry Snelling/Devil’s Bowl Speedway photo