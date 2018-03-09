Racer Mike Tidaback Transferred to Acute Care Facility to Continue Recovery

TRENTON, NJ March 9, 2018 . . . Racer Mike Tidaback, critically injured in a crash during the Atlantic City Indoor Race in Boardwalk Hall on January 26, has been transferred from the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he has been since the incident, to a specialized acute care facility in Toms River, New Jersey.

Tidaback, who suffered a massive head injury in the crash, was transferred on the evening of February 27, and is now much closer to his home in Brick, New Jersey, easing significantly the travel burden endured by his wife during the weeks since the accident. Tidaback’s transfer could not take place until doctors determined his condition to be sufficiently stable to permit the move.

The Toms River facility is specifically equipped and staffed to care for patients with the type of injury suffered by Tidaback, who turned age 50 while in the Atlantic City hospital. Tidaback continues to face a long and uncertain road ahead, and visitation is restricted to immediate family members. However, his young son, Mikey, has been able to visit him there, something that was not possible during the weeks in the Atlantic City ICU.

Mike’s wife, Renee, has been sharing with her husband the many cards and messages received each day. “You can’t imagine what this means to us,” Renee said of the outpouring of concern and generosity. “The loving, caring support of family, friends, and the racing community has made us not alone during this difficult time.”

To assist the Tidaback family with mounting costs associated with Mike’s care, a GoFundMe account has been established by Katie deRitis to which persons can donate. As of this writing the initial fund-raising goal has been greatly surpassed and the generosity of all is deeply appreciated.

The donation platform can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/mike- tidaback and donations can be made in the donor’s own name or anonymously.

Cards and messages for Mike Tidaback can be sent to Renee Tidaback, 242 Gloria Place, Brick, NJ 08724.

Sources: Bob Marlow/Ernie Saxton Communications