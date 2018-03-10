Du Quoin, Illinois………Multi-time Midwest Mini Sprint Association (MMSA) champion Andy Bradley is set to make his USAC P1 Insurance National Midget debut this Saturday, March 10 at the “Shamrock Classic.”

The 35-year-old Bloomington, Indiana native has been a standout in the mini-sprint ranks over the past several years, but has now transitioned into the full-size midget in which he made his debut in at the “Chili Bowl Midget Nationals” in Tulsa, Okla. this past January.

Bradley will wheel the No. 49 XCALIBER/Ron Bach Special in the third annual event this Saturday at the 1/6-mile dirt oval, which kicks off the 2018 season for USAC’s Midget division.

In 2017, Bradley ventured into sprint car racing, piloting a 305 winged sprint at Bloomington (Ind.) Speedway. He nearly captured a USAC title last year as well, finishing in the runner-up spot of the USAC Lightning Sprint Championship after earning a series-leading seven victories, including the Western States Championship at Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway.

Bradley joins an entry list of 48 Midgets featuring the biggest names in short track, open wheel racing.

TIMES

The timetable for the “Shamrock Classic” begins with participant parking on Friday, March 9, from 4-7pm. Saturday’s raceday schedule begins with pits opening at 8am. Spectator gates open at 10am , followed by a “pit sweep” at 11am. The micro sprint drivers’ meeting gets underway at 11:30am , with micro sprint hot laps set for noon and their heat races immediately following. A public drivers’ meeting for the midgets is open to all race fans at 3pm in the turn one grandstand. Midget hot laps begin at 4pm with racing for both the micro sprints and midget immediately following. The night concludes with the 50-lap midget feature event.

TICKETS

“Shamrock Classic” tickets are on sale now at https://usacracing. ticketspice.com/2018-shamrock- classic-tickets . Reserved seats are $25 for the highly-anticipated event that brought over 50 of the top midget drivers in the country in each of the past two seasons, and the highest car count of any USAC National Midget points event during the 2017 season. Fans will receive a free “Shamrock Classic” event t-shirt with their purchase of a reserved ticket.

Adult general admission tickets are $20; kids 6-12 are $10 and kids 5 years-old and under are FREE! Pit passes are $30 for USAC Members/$35 for non-members. Pit passes can be purchased at http://www.tracpass.com/

Fans who are unable to attend the event in-person can view the race LIVE on http://www.speedshifttv. com/

For any questions regarding the event, email “Shamrock Classic” promoter Lauren Stewart at lauren@ laurenstewartpromotions.com

Sources: Richie Murray – USAC Media