SDS Big Blocks, USAC Sprints, RUSH Late Models and ESS Sprints ALL Part of the Coverage!

WEEDSPORT, NY (March 9, 2018) – Weedsport Speedway boasts one of the most diverse racing schedules in all of the country and they will also provide one of the most diverse national television lineups as well, as SPEED SPORT and MAVTV return to The Port for six shows in 2018 featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks, USAC Sprint Cars, RUSH Late Models, and ESS Sprints.

Once again, all six events will be shot, edited, and produced in their entirety by the Weedsport Productions team based in Weedsport, NY.

“We’re very pleased to continue our partnership between Weedsport Productions, SPEED SPORT and MAVTV,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “This relationship provides us the opportunity to showcase our facility and our racers and bring the unique and diverse schedule at Weedsport Speedway into the homes of millions across the country. We hope everyone enjoys our coverage of the Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks, USAC Sprint Cars, RUSH Late Models, and ESS Sprints.”

Coverage will begin with the May 28 Heroes Remembered 100 for the Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks with two more SDS shows being covered including the July 28 Hall of Fame 100 and the September 3 Labor Day 100.

The much-anticipated first ever visit by the USAC Sprint Car tour will be a part of the lineup when they hit The Port on June 19 for Thunder on the Erie.

The RUSH Late Model tour will join the ranks on July 3 with the ESS Sprint Cars finishing the six-race television lineup on September 3 for the 360 Sprint Car Open.

All events will be tape delayed. Air dates for all six shows will be announced when they are available.

The voice of northeast Modified racing, Shane Andrews, will once again host the one-hour broadcasts with Oswego Speedway Small Block Supermodified and DIRTcar Sportsman driver, Dan Kapuscinski, joining Andrews in the booth.

Rich Vleck will once again provide coverage behind the scenes and on pit road.

MAVTV is now available in HD on DIRECTV and also on Fios by Verizon. Check your local listings for other availability.

Weedsport Speedway’s SPEED SPORT and MAVTV Television Schedule (2018):

Monday, May 28: Heroes Remembered 100 – Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks

Tuesday, June 19: Thunder on the Erie – USAC Sprint Cars

Tuesday, July 3: RUSH Late Models

Saturday, July 28: Hall of Fame 100 – Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks

Monday, September 3: Labor Day 100 – Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks

Monday, September 3: 360 Sprint Car Open – ESS Sprints

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the USAC National Sprint Cars, to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on site screen usage.

