ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (Sunday, March 11, 2018) – If the first race is an indication, the Verizon IndyCar Series is in for a wild, unpredictable and most exciting 2018 season.

Sebastien Bourdais repeated as winner of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg today, but only after rookie Robert Wickens and Alexander Rossi collided while battling for the lead on the next-to-last of 110 edge-of-your-seat laps. It was the first of 17 Verizon IndyCar Series races this season.

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG: Official results

For Bourdais, the spoils of being in the right place at the right time were the 37th victory of his Indy car career, which ranks the four-time season champion sixth on the all-time list. The driver of the No. 18 Team Sealmaster Honda for Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan trails Al Unser by two wins for fifth place.

It also brings full circle Bourdais’ recovery from a fractured pelvis and hip sustained in a frightening crash during qualifying at last year’s Indianapolis 500.

“This is emotional because I was able from a few broken bones to come back in this victory circle,” said Bourdais, who lives in St. Petersburg near where the 1.8-mile temporary street course is constructed each year.

“We didn’t have the fastest car today but we had consistency and we pulled it together. We were going to get a podium today, which was awesome. I was really happy for Robert (Wickens) and kind of heartbroken for him, but for us it is just such an upset. I can’t quite put it into words.”

Wickens, who started from the pole position in the No. 6 Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda after winning the Verizon P1 Award in qualifying on Saturday, was vying to become the first driver to win an Indy car race in his debut since Buzz Calkins in 1996 at Walt Disney World Speedway.

After leading a race-high 69 laps, Wickens was in front for a Lap 108 restart following a full-course caution for the stalled car of Max Chilton. On the restart, Rossi, in the No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda for Andretti Autosport, attempted an inside pass of Wickens heading into Turn 1 at the end of the Albert Whitted Airport runway straight, but Rossi’s car slid wide and the two made contact.

Rossi continued but Wickens’ car was disabled, bringing out the last of eight full-course cautions in the race.

“I didn’t get the best restart in the world, but that didn’t really matter,” said Wickens, who was scored in 16th place. “I (braked) really late into Turn 1. I defended a little bit, but the track was so dirty off line that I told myself that if Alex wants to go there, go for it, but he’s not going to make the corner. He made a mistake on the inside and I guess he just couldn’t keep it, and just slid into me.

“It’s a shame. Everyone on the Lucas Oil team and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports did a fantastic job today. It would’ve been a fairytale to finish that one out, but sometimes it’s not meant to be.”

Bourdais and Graham Rahal, running behind Wickens and Rossi, avoided the incident and slipped past to finish first and second, respectively. Bourdais’ victory is the sixth in the history Dale Coyne Racing and the fifth for Bourdais in cars entered by co-owners Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan.

Team co-owner Dale Coyne admitted it wasn’t the best car on track, but benefited from having Bourdais in the cockpit and a little good fortune after he had to pit on the opening lap to replace a punctured tire.

“We had an eighth-place car today,” Coyne said. “(Bourdais’) consistency makes that a fourth-place car, and luck made it a winning car.”

The triumph also confirmed for Bourdais that he was right in not considering retirement following his Indy crash last May.

“When I got the verdict of what was broken and I was going to heal pretty well, it was never a question on whether I should continue or stop,” the 39-year-old Frenchman said. “Guess I’m glad I did continue.”

Rossi, who finished third, said he got the jump on Wickens for the decisive restart by activating earlier his push-to-pass – which provides an engine boost of approximately 60 horsepower.

“The run was perfect for me going into Turn 1 and I knew there wasn’t going to be very many other opportunities,” Rossi explained. “Obviously, he had a good car all day and they did a great job. Made the (pass attempt). He defended the position, which he has the right to do, but in doing so, in moving the reaction, he put me into the marbles pretty late into the corner.

“It’s difficult with these cars and with how much we’re sliding around in the first place, even on the racing line. When you’re put in the marbles, it’s hairy. Super unfortunate. You never want to see that happen. I feel bad because I feel like I could have won and he could have gotten second.”

Rahal, driver of the No. 15 United Rentals Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, logged his best St. Petersburg finish since becoming the youngest race winner in Indy car history in 2008.

James Hinchcliffe, Wickens’ teammate at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, finished fourth in the No. 5 Arrow Electronics SPM Honda. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Rossi’s teammate at Andretti Autosport, placed fifth in the No. 28 DHL Honda.

Three-time St. Petersburg winner Helio Castroneves, this year’s grand marshal, gave the call for drivers to start their engines in what quickly became an eventful race on the shores of Tampa Bay. There were five caution periods in the first 40 laps of the race as drivers adjusted to the lower downforce levels of the universal aero kit on all cars racing for the first time. Still, the new car produced incredible racing throughout the field, as there were a record 366 on-track passes to break the old race record of 323 set in 2008.

Verizon IndyCar Series competitors and fans have some time to catch their breath before the next race. The Phoenix Grand Prix will be run under the lights at ISM Raceway on Saturday, April 7. The race airs live at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network.

Mazda Road to Indy weekend recap

Santi Urrutia (Belardi Auto Racing) avoided the mishaps that sidelined previous race leaders to win the second Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires race of the St. Petersburg weekend. Pato O’Ward (Andretti Autosport), the winner of Saturday’s first race, was one of three drivers who faltered while leading in Race 2, opening the door for Urrutia. … Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Racing) completed a weekend sweep of wins on the Pro Mazda Championship presented by Cooper Tires. … Alex Baron (Swan-RJB Motorsports) drove to victory in the second race of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship powered by Mazda weekend, a day after Kyle Kirkwood (Cape Motorsports) won the first race.

Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg race results

Click HERE to view and download the official race results of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida – Results Sunday of the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 1.8 mile Streets of St. Petersburg circuit, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 110, Running

2. (24) Graham Rahal, Honda, 110, Running

3. (12) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 110, Running

4. (7) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 110, Running

5. (6) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 110, Running

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 110, Running

7. (13) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 110, Running

8. (17) Ed Jones, Honda, 110, Running

9. (18) Marco Andretti, Honda, 110, Running

10. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 110, Running

11. (10) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 110, Running

12. (5) Takuma Sato, Honda, 110, Running

13. (11) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 110, Running

14. (8) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 110, Running

15. (16) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 109, Running

16. (15) Zach Veach, Honda, 109, Running

17. (22) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 109, Running

18. (1) Robert Wickens, Honda, 108, Contact

19. (20) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 108, Running

20. (21) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 107, Running

21. (4) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 107, Running

22. (23) Rene Binder, Chevrolet, 100, Contact

23. (19) Jack Harvey, Honda, 38, Off Course

24. (3) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 16, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 86.207 mph

Time of Race: 02:17:48.4954

Margin of victory: Under caution

Cautions: 8 for 24 laps

Lead changes: 11 among 5 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Wickens, Robert 1 – 5

King, Jordan 6 – 10

Wickens, Robert 11 – 24

Bourdais, Sebastien 25 – 38

Wickens, Robert 39 – 59

Rossi, Alexander 60 – 62

Bourdais, Sebastien 63 – 76

Wickens, Robert 77 – 81

Rossi, Alexander 82 – 83

Hunter-Reay, Ryan 84

Wickens, Robert 85 – 108

Bourdais, Sebastien 109 – 110

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings:

Bourdais 51, Rahal 40, Rossi 36, Hinchcliffe 32, Hunter-Reay 31, Dixon 28, Newgarden 26, Jones 24, Andretti 22, Power 20, Kanaan 19, Sato 18, Pagenaud 17, Chaves 16, Wickens 16, Pigot 15, Veach 14, Claman De Melo 13, Chilton 11, Kimball 10, King 10, Binder 8, Harvey 7, Leist 6

Sources: Curt Cavin/Verizon IndyCar Series PR