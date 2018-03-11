VERNON, NY – Ted’s Body Shop LLC has long been a name synonymous with racing. The family-owned business in New Berlin, N.Y., has had their names on the side of multiple race car over the years that have competed at the Utica-Rome Speedway. In 2018, the company is taking an even bigger role at the track as they’ve become the title sponsor for the Weekly Pick 4 Series of the Pro Stock Division.

“We strive at Utica-Rome Speedway to get local sponsors involved,” said speedway owner Bill Shea. “Ted’s Body Shop is a local business that has done a lot over the years for a lot of different racers and we excited about having them come on board as the title sponsor of our Pro Stock division in 2018.”

In 2017 the business adorned the side of the DIRTcar Pro Stock track champion Mike Welch. In the past drivers from the area including Travis Welch, who is returning in 2018, and former Modified regular Ted Mayne carried sponsorship from the company as well.

Ted’s Body Shop LLC, located on 90 South Main Street in the small community of New Berlin, has been family owned and operated for over 33 years. They do full auto body repair as well as operating a full mechanical repair shop. They also offer New York State Inspections. Ted’s Body Shop LLC can also provide rental cars and towing services if necessary. Ted’s Body Shop LLC is part of the NAPA AutoCare network of trusted, locally owned repair facilities.

The newly named Ted’s Body Shop LLC Pro Stock divisions will compete weekly throughout the 2018 season. Several high-profile events are on the docket for the division including the $1,000 to win, $100 to start Gene Kotary Memorial which will offer one of the highest total payouts in the area on July 1.

For more information about Ted’s Body Shop and their services, you can find them on Facebook at Ted’s Body Shop LLC or give them a call at (607) 847-8574.

Those looking for information about the upcoming season at Utica-Rome Speedway can like us on Facebook at Utica-Rome Speedway, find us on Twitter @UR_Speedway or on the web at www.uticaromespeedway.com.

Sources: John Tiff/Utica-Rome Speedway PR