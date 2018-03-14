Mooresville, NC 3/14/18 – The 2018 season for the CARS Response Energy Tour kicks into high gear with the season kick off for the Super Late Model division next weekend March 24th at Myrtle Beach (SC) Speedway. The $10,000 to win Bakerdist.com 200 pres. by Honeywell is expected to draw a hefty car count to the half mile beachside South Carolina track.

The race will feature 100 green flag laps of racing for both divisions, however; the Super Late Model feature will feature a six tire strategy element, with a four minute break for tires and adjustment on lap 70 of 100. While all teams in attendance know that name of the game at Myrtle Beach is tire conservation, the element of the two tire change could really mix things up in the final thirty laps.

A few of the early entries include Raphael Lessard, now driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Lessard will compete full time on the tour in hopes of becoming the first driver in CARS history to win two championship titles. Jared Fryar transitions from the Late Model Stock division to the Super Late Models for the 2018 season. The Trinity, NC driver captured a Late Model Stock victory a season ago at Dominion Raceway. Preston Peltier will travel from his home, now located in snowy Colorado, to pilot the #33 Newton Concrete Chevrolet for the Roger Lee Newton owned team. Series newcomer Molly Hulmuth will also travel from “out West”, as she makes her series debut driving for Will Jones in 2018. Ryan Moore is another driver in the fold that comes to the Beach to make his series debut.

In addition to the Super Late Models, the Late Model Stock Cars will be in action as well, getting the tour back to its traditional two premier division format. Bobby McCarty, with his big win at Tri-County, carries all kinds of momentum into the race. However; the early favorite for the 100 lap race has to be JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry. Berry won the 2016 CARS Tour event, and did the same last year at the track’s own Myrtle Beach 400 race in November. Several local drivers like Matt Cox will be taking advantage of the Staubli Hometown Hero Awards, receiving free Hoosier tires for competing against the touring stars. The addition of the track regulars can’t be ignored as Sam Yarbrough in 2015, schooled the series regulars at his home track enroot the race win.

Fans planning of making a weekend of it at the Beach, can take advantage of free infield camping with purchase of a pit pass. Not camping, but want to watch the race from the infield? A special combo of two general admission tickets and one infield parking pass is also available for $50. For a complete listing of ticket options and prices, as well as the complete event schedule can be found by visit www.carsracingtour.com.

For additional information on the CARS Response Energy Tout and its Late Model Stock and Super Late Model divisions visitwww.carsracingtour.com.

Sources: CARS Tour PR