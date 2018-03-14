NORTHFIELD, MN (Mar. 14, 2018) – Not many people are keen on two-fanged approaches when dealing with rattlesnakes, yet Cole Anderson is hoping both teeth sink in for him this weekend during the Rattler 250 at South Alabama Speedway. Anderson will be racing the marquee event each night of the event, piloting both a pro late model on Saturday and a super late model on Sunday. If he succeeds, he’ll be greeted in victory lane by a genuine, live rattlesnake as is track tradition.

The attempt at a double is nothing new for Anderson, who has done it multiple times before in his career. Doing it at the Rattler with a relatively new team is the difference this weekend, as Anderson is hoping to build on the championship he earned at the World Series of Asphalt in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, nearly a month ago.

“New Smyrna went pretty decent since we ended up winning the pro late model championship and five out of the seven races,” the driver of the No. 97 Toyota said. “That was pretty special for our whole team considering it’s our home track and neither one of us had ever won a Speedweeks championship. Our run at New Smyrna definitely turned some heads and we’re looking to do the same thing at the Rattler. Even though we’ve never run a super race together, I’m confident it will begin to come to us by Sunday.

“We’ll be running the pro and the super this weekend, but obviously our main focus is the 250-lapper on Sunday,” Anderson continued. “I think we’ll have a good shot with the pro car on Saturday night, considering we’re with the same team led by Dustin and Jamie Skinner that we won with in Florida.”

Anderson has had success at South Alabama Speedway in the past, winning a Southern Super Series event there two years ago. His on-track experience and success with the team, owned by former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Mike Skinner, has him pumped to travel to various tracks chasing trophies this season.

In addition to a new experience together as a team, Anderson is already noting the things which may play a factor in Sunday’s 250-lap contest.

“I’m not sure how much rubber we will lay down on Saturday to affect the racing surface, or if it will have any effect at all. It’s a bit of a coin toss,” Anderson explained. “I feel like the track is pretty sensitive to that kind of thing, I feel like usually the more rubber gets laid down, the better our car gets.”

Opening activities for the Rattler 250 weekend kick off Thursday and Friday with practice, while qualifications for the 250-lap super late model event take place on Saturday evening ahead of the pro late model feature. The 125-lap pro late model race is scheduled to take the green on Saturday night just after 7pm local time. The 250-lap super late model race, a points-paying Southern Super Series sanctioned event, takes the green at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Sources: Tony Stevens/Pit Row Media