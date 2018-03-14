CHARLOTTE, NC (March 14) – After being delayed a week due to weather, the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) South Super Late Models will return to action Sunday afternoon at Caraway Speedway. The RGS Products 125 will pair two of the regions premier touring divisions as the PASS South Super Late Models will be joined by the season-opening event for the Southern Modified Racing Series (SMRS) Tour Modifieds. With the last weekend’s cancellation, officials from PASS and Caraway Speedway decided to take this already huge weekend of racing up another notch by also including the 602 Super Limiteds, 602 Modifieds, and Limited Late Models to create a huge day of short track action on Sunday.

Over the last two seasons, Kannapolis, NC’s Matt Craig has been one of the most dominant short track drivers in the country. In addition to becoming the first-ever competitor to ever capture two PASS South championships, he has won the last two races at Caraway Speedway, including in 2016 when he came back from being two laps down.

“I’ve done good at Caraway, ever since my first Legends car race there, I like it a lot,” says Craig, driver of the C&C Boilers Sales & Service Chevrolet #54. “It has hard breaking and long straightaways. I have to thank my team for the cars they bring me to the track. I’m not sure what it is at Caraway, but we always seem to have speed there.”

Craig will have his work cut out for him to make it three-in-a-row at Caraway on Sunday, with a field packed full of talented rookies including “Mad” Max McLaughlin, Gracie Trotter, and Blaise Robertson. Fellow rookies Greg Burgess and Charles Barnes have also filed entries. Not to mention veterans like Brandon Setzer, Tate Fogleman, Roy Hayes, Kevin Floars, JP Josiasse, Kodie Conner, Jimmy Doyle, and Ryan Moore, all hoping not only to keep Craig out of victory lane at Caraway, but also to stop him from capturing a third straight PASS South championship.

“Another championship would be unbelievable and hopefully we can get it done this year,” says Craig. “It sounds like there are going to be a lot of competitive cars chasing us this year.”

All the action gets underway on Saturday at Caraway Speedway with optional practice for all competing divisions from 12 – 6 PM. On Sunday, practice will begin at Noon, with qualifying starting at 1:40 PM for the PASS South Super Late Models and SMRS Tour Modifieds, followed by main events starting at approximately 2:30 PM.

PASS Super Late Model entry forms for the events at Caraway, Hickory, Thompson, Oxford Plains, Beech Ridge, and the 45th Annual Oxford 250 can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

