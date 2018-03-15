Kicking off its third year, the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets (MTM) Series has planned its most ambitious season yet. The series has added new race facilities and a number of special races, including a co-sanctioned special four race series with the USAC SpeeD2 Illinois Midget Racing Association. This schedule was made possible by the growing support of D2 racing, as nearly all series regulars from the past two years are returning, and a significant number of new racers have committed to support the series.4

Once again, the MTM series will partner with Montpelier Motor Speedway to support the Montpelier Midget Series, now in its seventh year of bringing grassroots midget racing to Indiana. Big news this season is a special D2 only race at Montpelier, recognizing the support D2 racers have provided to the series since its inception in 2012. Racing action kicks off on April 7th and April 28th with the first two of 11 Montpelier Midget Series races, where the MTM SpeeD2 cars compete in a ‘race within a race’ format with open midgets, but eligible to earn MTM points toward the USAC ‘Race of Champions’ season championship. A special MTM Speed2 only bonus is paid to the highest finishing D2 car for each race, in addition to Montpelier’s regular $700 to win, $125 to start purse structure.

The month of May opens with Race One of the USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Championship series at Kokomo Speedway on Sunday, May 6th as part of its ‘King of Kokomo’ event, recognizing the support that D2 racers provided to Kokomo’s 2017 midget schedule. GYATK! The famed bullring will host the first of four MTM/IMRA co-sanctioned races restricted to D2 midgets only. The series will feature the premier D2 racers from across the country, competing at some of the finest Midwest racing facilities, with a focus on fair and fun grassroots racing, bringing midget racing back to the working man’s budget. A separate points series will be maintained for these four races, with USAC recognition and its own points payout.

Action returns to Montpelier Speedway for Race Three of the Montpelier Midget Series on May 12th. Indiana open wheel fans were excited to hear that Jerry Gappens has committed to bringing open-wheel racing back to Gas City Speedway in 2018. Friday, May 18th is the first of two open midget races at Gas City, mirroring the format of the Montpelier Midget Series. The weekend presents an opportunity for both D2 and open midget racers to race twice for the same gas money, as the Montpelier Midget Series will be in action on Saturday, May 19th. The two tracks are only 23 miles apart, offering an attractive option for midget racers from across the Midwest looking to maximize their racing budget and seat time.

Saturday, June 9th is Race Two of the USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Championship, with action shifting to Spoon River Speedway in Illinois for the Aaron Hull Memorial. The track is the home of the Engler USAC IMRA SpeeD2 Midget Series. The “high banks” have produced some great SpeeD2 midget racing in 2016 and 2017 and has included IMRA in 16 races for its 2018 schedule, helping grow affordable grassroots midget racing series in Illinois. Support the tracks that support D2 midget racing! Travelers willing to stay in Illinois an extra night can participate in the POWRi Speedweek race at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday, where D2 cars will compete in a separate division on the same bill as the POWRi National midgets, although it is not a MTM points race.

The following weekend is a very special opportunity for D2 racers to compete at two of Indiana’s finest speedways as a featured class. Friday, June 15th at Gas City and Saturday, June 16th at Montpelier will host MTM SpeeD2 only races. Again, travelers have an opportunity to stretch their racing budget with two races in northeast Indiana on the same weekend. MTM is already hearing from racers across the country interested in making the trip. A busy June schedule wraps up with the fifth Montpelier Midget Series race on June 23rd.

July kicks off with race three of the USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Championship, with the MTM/IMRA D2 midgets making their first appearance at the famed Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, IN. Mark Friday, July 6th on your calendar – this is a special opportunity to race on the same program as the USAC National Sprints, who will also be in competition that night. The track is conveniently located an hour west of Indy, making it an ideal meeting place for Indiana, Ohio and Illinois drivers. Races six and seven of the Montpelier Midget Series calendar fall on July 14th and 21st.

August bringing another very special racing weekend, as MTM returns to Gas City on Friday 8/3 for another D2 only race, followed by a quick trip across Rt 18/US 33 to Waynesfield Motorsports Park for the Hewitt Classic on Saturday 8/4. MTM has supported the Hewitt Classic for the past two years, combining forces with the track’s mini sprint division in non-wing action to honor the racing legend, Jack Hewitt. The following weekend, August 11 is race eight of the Montpelier Midget Series.

A busy September kicks off with race nine of the Montpelier Midget Series on 9/1, Followed by the fourth and final race of the USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Championship returning to Spoon River 9/8. The USAC MTM Points championship finishes up with the Montpelier Midget Series race ten on 9/15 and race eleven on 9/29. Although not a points race, many MTM members have supported the Kokomo Klash for the past several years, with the Sprint/Midget doubleheader scheduled for Friday, Oct 19 this year.

The 2017 season saw 58 D2 drivers make at least one USAC MTM race. The series championship came down to a five-driver battle between two Ecotecs, a Focus and two mini sprints with Aaron Leffel appearing on the USAC Race of Champions stage in Indy. Who will be wearing the crown at the end of 2018? Visit the MTM Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/midwestthundermidgets/ for regular updates, and our Web page at http://www.midwestthundermidgets.com/ for rules and schedule information.

2018 USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGET SCHEDULE

Apr 7: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

Apr 28: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

May 6: Kokomo, IN – Kokomo Speedway

May 12: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

May 18: Gas City, IN – Gas City I-69 Speedway

May 19: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

Jun 9: Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway

Jun 15: Gas City, IN – Gas City I-69 Speedway

Jun 16: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

Jun 23: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

Jul 6: Putnamville, IN – Lincoln Park Speedway

Jul 14: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

Jul 21: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

Aug 3: Gas City, IN – Gas City I-69 Speedway

Aug 4: Waynesfield, OH – Waynesfield Raceway Park

Aug 11: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

Sep 1: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

Sep 8: Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway

Sep 15: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

Sep 29: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway

Sources: USAC PR

Bill Miller Photo