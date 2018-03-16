Practice Day, Enduro/vintage Car Racing and VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers’ Memorial Money Maker Classic Set at Grandview Speedway

BECHTELSVILLE, PA March 16, 2018 . . . The auto racing season is just a couple weeks away so let’s get some practice in and be sure we are ready.

On Saturday, March 31st, at Grandview Speedway the traditional Free-to-the-Public practice session will feature racers in all types of race cars testing their equipment before the season officially starts on Saturday, April 7th with the running of the VP Racing Fuels First annual Bruce Rogers’ Memorial Money Maker. The race is expected to attract a number of area dirt track Modified standouts especially with $7,500 as the top prize for the 50-lap main event. Each starter will receive at least $1,000.

Rain date for the Memorial is Saturday, April 14th.

However before racers get to the season starter, especially the Modifieds and Sportsman, the practice day will get a lot of attention as racers put the new and refurbished equipment through its paces to sort out any kinks before the big day. This is a great way for fans to see what many of their favorites will be racing during the 2018 season.

Practice day, starting at noon, will be open to all forms of competition.

And even before practice day the Outlaw Enduros and Blast from the Past Vintage Racers will see action in a rare Saturday appearance, March 24, on the one-third-mile, banked clay oval starting at 1 p.m. with the very next day reserved in case of weather problems on race day. This will be the first of six appearances for this doubleheader format show.

Fans are reminded that season passes remain available for $350 per person and cover all the Saturday night events. To order send a check cover the passes being ordered to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope to speed delivery of the passes. Each pass gives you a reserved seat for the Saturday night race events.

During practice day season passes will be available giving purchasers the opportunity to purchase the passes and pick their seat for the entire 2018 Saturday night season.

And the chase for the lucrative track and NASCAR point championships gets the green on Saturday, April 14th at 7 p.m. and will feature the TP Trailers NASCAR Modifieds, Sportsman, and Late Models.

Opportunities to market through motorsports at Grandview remain available using billboard and track magazine advertising along with event sponsorships at very reasonable rates. For information telephone Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286 or check in at Esaxton144@aol.com. A color brochure outlining all the details is available upon request.

Complete information on what will be happening at Grandview Speedway during the 2018 season is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or check in at Facebook. The track office number is 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway, heading into the 56 consecutive season of stock car racing, is a one-third-mile, banked clay track located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA just off Route 100 10 miles north of Pottstown.

Sources: Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc.