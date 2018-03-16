March 16, 2018- Bedford, MA — Two new World Championship eSport Series will be launched this spring on iRacing – the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Championship Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Championship Series. These series will pit the world’s fastest online racers against each other on digital replications of some of the most iconic dirt tracks in the United States – battling for more than $34,000 in cash and prizes.

iRacing, the leading online racing simulation has been sanctioning professional eSport racing series since 2010, and recently added dirt racing to the online service. The addition of these two World Championship level series shows iRacing’s commitment to being the leader in racing eSports.

The World Championship series will be broadcast live at www.iRacing.com/live andwww.dirtvision.com on Monday nights – alternating between the two series, beginning on May 7th and ending on October 29th.

“World of Outlaws has been a great partner of iRacing and provided significant assistance and resources as we developed dirt racing. It’s great to have their continued support for this exciting new series that will feature the world’s best online dirt racers,” said Tony Gardner, president and CFO, iRacing.com.

“We’re excited to see our premier series play out in the digital space with the best eSport drivers in the world,” said World of Outlaws Chief Marketing Officer Ben Geisler. “It’s the next step in our ongoing partnership with iRacing, and we hope to encourage continued crossover between the simulated dirt racing world and the real-life experience.”

Sources: World Racing Group