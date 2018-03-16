Special Two for One Offer for Motorsports Sponsorship Marketing News

LANGHORNE, PA March 16, 2018 . . . More and more sports programming is now being streamed live. Every major-league sports along with most minor league sports have live streaming capabilities for their content and auto racing is included in that category.

Unfortunately, according to an article in Ernie Saxton’s Motorsports Sponsorship Marketing News by Attorney Michael K. Spotts, grassroots racing at the local level has by and large lagged behind.

In his article, Spotts shows that live streaming is an efficient and cost-effective way to bring TV to racing at the local level and provide that valuable platform for sponsorship and marketing that would otherwise be unaffordable at the grassroots level. Giving more platforms to a sponsor will translate into an increase in the value of your marketing program.

The article covers the subject in depth in the latest edition of Motorsports Sponsorship Marketing News.

Kristin Swartzlander pens “It’s A Critical Time for your 2018-2019 Partnerships” and Marcie Barlow offers “Effective Communication”. And there is Joe Verdegan’s “Do’s And Don’t’s While Attempting To Secure Marketing Partners For Your Racing Operation”. In addition, there are a number of other articles about various sponsorship deals, public relations and more.

Those taking advantage of the opportunity to subscribe to the newsletter, published since 1985, can get quite a bargain. Sign up now and receive two years subscription for just $39.95, the same price as a one-year subscription and the edition with the articles mentioned will be included. To order telephone 267.934.7286 or send a check in the amount of $39.95 to Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc., 1448 Hollywood Avenue, Langhorne, Pa 19047. You can also go to www.saxtonsponsormarket.com to place your order.

Ernie Saxton, involved in sponsorship, marketing and public relations in motorsports for more than 40 years, is available to consult with regarding sponsorship, put together a sponsorship package, represent team and track marketing efforts and more.

Saxton’s articles on sponsorship can be found in a variety of publications including National Dragster and Late Model Racing. His columns on the sport can be found in Area Auto Racing News, Inside Track Motorsports News plus a variety of daily and weekly newspapers plus website.

Sources: Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc.