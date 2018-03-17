Hall of Fame Weekend (July 28-29) Opens with Beam Mack Sales & Service Hall of Fame 100 for SDS Big Blocks

WEEDSPORT, NY (March 15, 2018) – The all-new Hall of Fame Weekend at Weedsport Speedway on July 28-29 will feature another stop from the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds on Saturday, July 28 for the $10,000 to win Hall of Fame 100 with all of the night’s action presented by Beam Mack Sales & Service.

Central New York’s blockbuster summer weekend will see two nights of action with the SDS Big Blocks and Vintage Stock Cars taking to The Port on July 28 followed by the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the Spano Container Sportsman Shootout Series on July 29.

Weedsport Speedway promoter Jimmy Phelps is excited to welcome Beam Mack Sales & Service to the Saturday night portion of the overall program.

“We believe this weekend is going to be one to remember and one to build on at Weedsport Speedway and having Beam Mack Sales & Service on board for it makes it that much better,” said Phelps. “Beam Mack provides everything you need for your heavy duty and medium duty truck needs.”

Since 1951, Beam Mack Sales and Service has been providing heavy duty truck sales, parts, and service for all of Upstate New York.

With locations in Rochester, Syracuse, Horseheads, and Watertown, there is a location nearby to service your heavy duty and medium duty truck needs, with a sizeable inventory of heavy-duty trucks for both Mack and Volvo.

Beam Mack Sales & Service carries an extensive selection of parts on hand for your convenience.

For more information on Beam Mack Sales & Service visit online at www.bammack.com today. Once there, check out one of their many locations.

The Hall of Fame 100 for the SDS Big Blocks will be a part of the recently announced Super DIRT Week qualifying trail, highlighted with six overall events.

Weedsport Speedway will play a key role in that qualifier series with the first, third, and sixth events on the card including the May 28 Heroes Remembered 100 and the September 3 Labor Day 100.

Don’t forget, Hall of Fame Weekend officially opens at Weedsport Speedway with the Northeast DIRT Modified Hall of Fame inductions taking place on Thursday, July 26. For more information visit www.dirthalloffameandmuseum.com.

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the USAC National Sprint Cars, to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on site screen usage.