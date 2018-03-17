MESQUITE, Texas (March 17, 2018) Devil’s Bowl Speedway officials have made the call to cancel the second night of the 45th Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals. The decision comes as the night’s forecast for rain and severe Thunder Storms continues to worsen.
The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com is slated to return to the Devil’s Bowl during the ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek on June 12, 2018. Those who already purchased a Pit Pass forMarch 17, 2018, will be able to use it for the Speedweek event. Any other questions regarding tickets or Pit Passes must be directed to the Devil’s Bowl Speedway by calling (972) 222-2421.
The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com is Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7 at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track for Tony Stewart presents the Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals. Tickets are on sale at http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com.
For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).
Sources: Bryan Hulbert/ASCS PR