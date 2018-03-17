MESQUITE, Texas ( March 17, 2018 ) Devil’s Bowl Speedway officials have made the call to cancel the second night of the 45th Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals. The decision comes as the night’s forecast for rain and severe Thunder Storms continues to worsen.

