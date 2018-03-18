HOLLAND, NY… (March 18, 2018) The 59th season of consecutive racing at the high banks of Holland International Speedway will officially begin with the Registration Party on Sunday, March 25 at the Columns Banquet facility in Elma, NY.

Registration will take place from 4-7 pm inside the Dorian Room at the Columns, 2221 Transit Road, Elma. The agenda will include an honorable announcement, on-site interviews, the release of the highly anticipated 2018 schedule, season passes, pit pad registrations and all NASCAR and Holland Speedway registration forms. All forms of payment will be accepted.

Hors-d’oeuvres and beverages will be served as well a racing-themed Chinese auction will take place. A chance to win sponsorships will also take place during the registration party.

Holland Speedway management thanks all the fans and officials for their long-awaited patience as management is continuing to work on the resurgence of the only NASCAR sanctioned facility in Western New York. The 2018 season marks the 51st season that Holland is under the NASCAR banner and 50th since the track was paved to its current 3/8th’s configuration.

Tag us! Find us on Facebook (Holland International Speedway), Twitter @HollandSpdwy), and Instagram (@hollandspeedway) as weekly specials, contests, giveaways and news on upcoming events will be seen on the track’s social media pages for the racetrack and the Holland Paintball and Airsoft Adventure Park. When posting on Social Media, use the #WeAreHollandSpeedway to show your NASCAR Hometrack pride! Don’t forget to check out all of the pictures from each week’s racing program by logging on to hollandspeedway.smugmug.com . For more information log on to www.hollandspeedway.com or www. hollandpaintballadventurepark. com.

Sources: Steve Petty/Holland International Speedway PR